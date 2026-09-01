Detroit Tigers Announce Brett Callahan News After Brutal Game vs Twins

The Detroit Tigers are licking their wounds after an embarrassing loss to the Minnesota Twins. They are hopeful that players like Brett Callahan can help turn their fortunes around.

Game 1 resulted in an 11-1 loss at the hands of the Twins. Game 2 is scheduled for 7:40 PM Eastern Time, 5:40 PM Mountain Time. The starting pitcher showdown will be between Troy Melton and Andrew Morris.

Detroit Tigers Announce Brett Callahan News Against Minnesota Twins

Prior to the first pitch of their second game against the Twins, the Tigers announced their lineup.

Underdog MLB posted the batting order:

“Tigers 9/1. K. McGonigle DH, G. Torres 2B, D. Dingler C, R. Greene LF, H. Lee 3B, S. Torkelson 1B, M. Clark CF, J. Báez RF, J. Peck SS, T. Melton SP,” the social media account shared.

One of several changes is the removal of Callahan from the lineup. The 24-year-old was batting fifth in the first game against the Twins.

Looking at the Other Detroit Tigers Changes

Aside from the Callahan change, there are a few notable changes regarding the batting order and roster:

Baez is replacing Callahan in left field.

After Monday’s loss, the Tigers were expected to make changes. The team can’t expect to trot out the same lineup and expect different results.

The Tigers recently recalled Peck. The 24-year-old will make his MLB debut with the Tigers on Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-0, 185-pound shortstop has played 70 games in the minors this year. In those games, he has recorded 78 hits, 19 doubles, three triples, 47 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, and 11 home runs.

Looking at Brett Callahan’s Performance During Brutal 11-1 Loss

It would be a lie to say that Callahan had a good game against the Twins on Monday.

On Monday, Callahan recorded one hit in three at-bats. Additionally, he was walked once but struck out twice. All things considered, that isn’t the worst stat line.

However, getting struck out twice in a single game is a bad look.

With an AL Wild Card position slipping through their fingers, they need all hands on deck. Not only that, they need everyone who is able to help, to pull their weight.

Callahan would be the first to admit that Monday night’s blowout was not his best performance.

For now, he’ll get a game to think about how things went on Monday before coming back in. Whether he comes back into the lineup on Wednesday or another day after that, he will need to bring his best every time he puts on the Tigers jersey.

He’s still a young player, with a lot of room to grow. This can be a simple learning experience for Callahan, not something more drastic.