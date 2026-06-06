Detroit Tigers’ Colt Keith Has Sharp Words for Josh Naylor

The Detroit Tigers are in the midst of their three-game homestand against the Seattle Mariners.

To say the least, this series has been coupled with excitement and a hint of controversy.

On Saturday, the Tigers dropped their matchup 4-0, ending their four-game winning streak.

Tigers’ Colt Keith Comments on Mariners’ Josh Naylor

First baseman Josh Naylor has become widely known for his antics across Major League Baseball, but the Tigers ended up taking action halfway through the game on Saturday afternoon.

Keider Montero, Detroit’s 25-year-old right-handed starter, pitched to Naylor in the fifth inning, but his swift 96 mph fastball struck Naylor.

Following the frustrating loss, Tigers’ infielder Colt Keith commented on the situation, per Detroit baseball beat writer Evan Petzold. His words were rather sharp.

“You like him if you’re his teammate, and you hate him if you’re the other team,” Keith stated. “I’ve seen him do some questionable, borderline dirty baseball stuff, but I think he plays hard. He’s just trying to get in our heads. I don’t think Keider [Montero] hit him on purpose, but obviously, he brings a little bit more intensity.”

Given the blowout victory secured by Seattle on Saturday, it would be fair to assume that Naylor did, in fact, get into the Tigers’ heads.

The pitch appears to be intentional, but Keith believes otherwise.

Naylor brushed off the hit, but the entire game remained quite intense.

Montero also weighed in on the matter, given that it was his pitch that hit Naylor.

“That’s his playing style,” said Montero. “Everybody has their own way to play the game, so I have nothing to say about it because everybody individually has their own way to play the game.”

With one more game left of the set, fans can anticipate some additional heat from both ballclubs.

Tensions are high at Comerica Park this weekend.

Detroit Struggles During Saturday’s Matchup

The Montero-Naylor hit-by-pitch incident aside, this was anything but a seamless matchup for the Tigers.

Seattle started to pull ahead in the first inning with one run, followed by two in the third and another one in the fourth.

Detroit failed to reel in any runs, handing a shutout victory to the Mariners.

In the American League Central standings, the Tigers are currently tied with the Kansas City Royals.

Both organizations are 26-39 overall.

Watching Seattle clinch a shutout shouldn’t come as a major surprise, considering they’re 34-31 overall and lead the American League West division.

The Tigers-Mariners series is tied 1-1.

On Sunday, June 7, at 1:40 p.m. ET, Detroit will have one more opportunity to defend its home territory at Comerica Park. There’s still time for the franchise to win the set.

During Friday’s matchup — the first of the homestand — the Tigers clinched an impressive 7-3 win over Seattle.

They’ve proven their ability to defeat the AL West leader, but they must do so once again on Sunday afternoon.