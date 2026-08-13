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Detroit Tigers Achieve Rare MLB Feat in Guardians Series

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Cleveland Guardians v Detroit Tigers
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 11: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates a 6-4 win over the Cleveland Guardians with Max Clark #15 at Comerica Park on August 11, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers pitched a shutout on Thursday afternoon against the Cleveland Guardians, which resulted in a series win.

Detroit is 60-61 and remains 2.5 games behind the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central.

In Thursday’s game, the Tigers achieved a rare feat in MLB against the Guardians.

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Detroit Tigers Pitch Shutout With Zero Strikeouts

Cleveland Guardians v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 13: Keider Montero #54 of the Detroit Tigers thorws a first inning pitch against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park on August 13, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In an extremely rare feat, the Tigers pitched a shutout on Thursday afternoon by not recording a strikeout.

@UnderdogMLB wrote (on 8/13): “Tigers beat the Guardians 3-0 on Thursday while recording 0 strikeouts. First time since 2014 that a team has allowed 0 runs without striking out a single opposing batter.”
https://twitter.com/UnderdogMLB/status/2087986309969170742
After the win, the Tigers officially hold a playoff spot in the American League… with a 60-61 record.
Keider Montero started the game for the Tigers. He pitched 6.1 scoreless (obviously) innings and surrendered three hits with one walk.
After Montero, Tyler Holton came in relief, and he pitched 1.2 innings while allowing one hit (again, no strikeouts).
And finally, Kenley Jansen recorded the save with one inning pitched… again, no strikeouts.
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Looking at the Tigers Right Now…

Cleveland Guardians v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 12: Hao-Yu Lee #50 of the Detroit Tigers scores in the first inning in front of Austin Hedges #27 of the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park on August 12, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers have quietly been one of the best teams in MLB, which is a shocking development after trading away Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal just two weeks ago.

After their series with the Guardians, they will begin a massive AL Central series with the first-place White Sox, with major standing implications on the line. Detroit is at home for its series.

Detroit is 7-3 in its last 10 games and is 32-28 @ home this season.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Detroit Tigers Achieve Rare MLB Feat in Guardians Series

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