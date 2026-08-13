DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 11: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates a 6-4 win over the Cleveland Guardians with Max Clark #15 at Comerica Park on August 11, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 13: Keider Montero #54 of the Detroit Tigers thorws a first inning pitch against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park on August 13, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
In an extremely rare feat, the Tigers pitched a shutout on Thursday afternoon by not recording a strikeout.
@UnderdogMLB wrote (on 8/13): “Tigers beat the Guardians 3-0 on Thursday while recording 0 strikeouts. First time since 2014 that a team has allowed 0 runs without striking out a single opposing batter.”
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 12: Hao-Yu Lee #50 of the Detroit Tigers scores in the first inning in front of Austin Hedges #27 of the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park on August 12, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The Detroit Tigers have quietly been one of the best teams in MLB, which is a shocking development after trading away Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal just two weeks ago.
After their series with the Guardians, they will begin a massive AL Central series with the first-place White Sox, with major standing implications on the line. Detroit is at home for its series.
Detroit is 7-3 in its last 10 games and is 32-28 @ home this season.
The Detroit Tigers pitched a shutout on Thursday afternoon against the Cleveland Guardians, which resulted in a series win. Detroit is 60-61 and remains 2.5 games behind the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central. In Thursday’s game, the Tigers achieved a rare feat in MLB against the Guardians. More MLB on Heavy: Chicago White […]
Detroit Tigers Achieve Rare MLB Feat in Guardians Series