Pittsburgh Pirates Demote 29-Year-Old Pitcher During Marlins Series

The Pittsburgh Pirates are currently taking on the Miami Marlins this week.

On Thursday, the Pirates are looking to avoid the sweep. Pittsburgh hasn’t played its best baseball over the past few weeks and is now six games back of the last NL Wild Card spot. They are 5-15 in their last 20 games.

During their Marlins series, before the series finale, the Pirates announced several roster moves.

One of them was demoting 2-year pitcher Evan Sisk.

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Pirates Demote Evan Sisk in Wave of Roster Moves

Evan Sisk is headed to the minors in the latest wave of Pirates roster moves.

The Pirates announced the moves via their X account:

Focusing on the Sisk move, he’s a 29-year-old pitcher with two years of experience. He made his MLB debut in 2025 with the Kansas City Royals, and has logged 40.2 IP this season.

In those 40+ innings, Sisk has been a very effective reliever. He has a 2.66 ERA this season with 47 strikeouts, and will certainly be back with the big-league club shortly.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (on 8/13):

“Sisk was scored upon in three of four appearances since coming off the injured list last week. Isaac Mattson was called up from Triple-A to take over Sisk’s spot on the active roster and in the bullpen.”

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Inside Evan Sisk’s MLB Career Thus Far

The St. Louis Cardinals drafted Evan Sisk in the 2018 MLB draft, and he’s spent much of his professional career in the minors and bouncing between organizations, but now that he’s up in the Majors, Sisk has not wasted his opportunity.

Across 58.1 IP, he carries an ERA of 2.93 with both the Pirates and Royals.

He’s also added 72 strikeouts and has already tallied 1.2 pWAR, which is pretty impressive for a leverage reliever with so few innings pitched in MLB. His career WHIP is 1.320, and his ERA+ is 150, which denotes he’s 50% more effective than the average reliever.

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