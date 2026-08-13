Chicago White Sox Released 9-Year MLB Player During Reds Series

The Chicago White Sox are clinging to a small division lead in the AL Central.

They are currently taking on the Cincinnati Reds (at home) in a rubber match.

As this is being typed, the Reds are winning 9-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning.

During the Reds series, the Chicago White Sox released 9-year MLB veteran Eric Haase from their organization.

Update: The White Sox lost 9-8 on Thursday in a tightly contested game. They are now 62-58.

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Chicago White Sox Release Eric Haase

Eric Haase has been released by the Chicago White Sox AAA affiliate, the Charlotte Knights, according to his MiLB.com transactions tracker.

Chicago signed him at the end of July to a minor league deal, and Haase has briefly played for the San Francisco Giants this season, but did not appear in a game for the White Sox.

Haase, 33, is a veteran of nine MLB seasons. He’s played for Cleveland, the Detroit Tigers, the San Francisco Giants, and the Milwaukee Brewers.

In 2026, across 29 games with the Giants, Haase batted .162 with four home runs, three doubles, and 12 total hits. His OPS+ was 67 in the brief stint, despite the slight display of power.

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Taking a Glance at Eric Haase’s MLB Career

Eric Haase is a longtime MLB player, and despite the poor offensive numbers across the Majors and Minors this season, unless he wants to call it a career, there should be a team out there in need of organizational catching depth, which is why the White Sox picked him up in the first place.

Haase has played 412 total games across nine MLB seasons and carries a career batting average of .224 with 52 home runs, 44 doubles, 169 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 85.

His best season came in 2021 with Detroit, where he clubbed 22 home runs, drove in 61 runs, and posted an OPS+ of 103.

Now, he’s officially a free agent and can sign with any MLB club that will welcome his services.

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