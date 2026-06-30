Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Change Ahead of Yankees Game

The Detroit Tigers are currently taking on the New York Yankees in a three-game set this week. Both teams matched up against each other last week as well. On Monday, the Tigers handed the Yankees their fifth straight loss after a 7-3 victory, and on Tuesday, the Tigers are sending ace Tarik Skubal (3-4, 3.32 ERA, 66 SO) to the mound. New York will roll with Cam Schlittler, in what should make for a great pitchers’ duel.

Ahead of the Yankees-Tigers game, Detroit released its game two lineup, and it features Kevin McGonigle back in his normal role in the order.

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Kevin McGonigle Back in Leadoff Against Yankees

After one game hitting third for the Tigers, rookie phenom Kevin McGonigle is back hitting leadoff for the team on Tuesday.

UnderdogMLB released the Tigers lineup on 6/30:

Tigers 6/30: “K. McGonigle 3B D. Dingler C K. Carpenter RF R. Greene LF C. Keith DH S. Torkelson 1B Z. McKinstry SS J. Outman CF H. Lee 2B T. Skubal SP”

Some notables in the Tigers lineup: McGonigle back in the leadoff, and is also playoff third base as McKinstry is more comfortable at shortstop. McGonigle’s defensive versatility has given manager AJ Hinch the luxury of moving him between short and third. Other notables: Tarik Skubal gets the start, and the Tigers’ lineup features several left-handed hitters against perhaps the Yankees’ ace this season, Cam Schlittler.

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Kevin McGonigle This Season

Kevin McGonigle and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a nine-year, $150 million contract this season, and McGonigle has shown a lot of early returns, and could wind up winning the AL Rookie of the Year. He should certainly be considered the favorite with the way he’s batted this season.

Over his first 306 MLB at-bats, McGonigle is batting .284 with an OPS of .818, six home runs, 87 hits, 52 runs, 18 doubles, and 11 steals across his first 82 games.

McGonigle’s Wins Above Replacement is 4.3 (according to BaseballReference).

In what could be a lost season for Detroit, Kevin McGonigle has been a true bright spot.

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