Detroit Tigers Announce Will Vest Injury News During Yankees Series

The Detroit Tigers are currently taking on the New York Yankees and are hoping to get a sweep. After winning the first two games of the series, as I’m typing this, the Tigers are currently up 1-0 in the Wednesday afternoon showdown.

Detroit has been playing better as of late, and are hoping to get back into the American League Wild Card race. As rumors and speculation mount, the MLB trade deadline will be a huge factor for the Tigers organization. As for team roster moves, during the Yankees series, Detroit announced a piece of Will Vest news.

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Will Vest Headed to 15-Day IL

Ahead of the Yankees-Tigers game on Wednesday, the Tigers manager, AJ Hinch, announced that they are placing reliever Will Vest on the 15-Day IL with discomfort in his elbow.

MLBTR.com’s Leo Morgenstern relayed what Hinch told reporters, including Chris McCosky:

“Manager A.J. Hinch told reporters, including Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, that the right-hander felt discomfort in his elbow following his latest appearance against the Astros on June 27. According to the MLB.com transaction log, the injury has been listed as posterior elbow inflammation in his pitching arm. Thankfully for Vest and the Tigers, the team does not believe the problem to be ligament-related. However, Detroit has not yet offered a timeline for his return.”

It’s a pretty big hit for Detroit and its bullpen, which has relied on Will Vest as a leverage option for a few seasons now.

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Will Vest with the Tigers This Season

Will Vest has an ERA of 6.08 this season over 26.2 innings pitched. He’s battled injuries and this is his second time heading to the IL. The first time was another elbow issue, but the Tigers are unsure if the two injuries are related.

Before this season, Will Vest has been a highly effective reliever for Detroit. He posted an ERA of 3.01 last year over 68+ innings, and had a 2.82 ERA over 70+ innings in 2024.

Over his six-year MLB career, Vest has appeared in 299 games, totalling 312 innings, and carrying an earned run average of 3.78 with 311 strikeouts.

The Tigers hope that this injury isn’t too prolonged, but for Vest, it seems like this will be a season that he just has to eat on the chin as an unproductive one.

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