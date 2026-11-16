On Monday afternoon (11/16), a former Houston Astros World Series Champion signed a new contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

According to Ari Alexander, “OF Chas McCormick and the #Pirates have agreed to a minor league deal, with an invite to spring training.”

McCormick, 31, had spent five seasons with the Houston Astros, including the 2022 campaign, which resulted in a World Series championship.

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Chas McCormick’s Time with the Astros

After being let go by the Houston Astros, McCormick latched on with the Chicago Cubs this past season, but he never appeared in an MLB game.

From 2021 to 2025, McCormick appeared in 500 games with the Astros, and across 1388 at-bats, he batted .247 with 56 home runs, 196 RBI, and an OPS+ of 104.

In 2025, McCormick’s offense started to slip, as he hit just .210 over 100 ABs.

Always a solid defender in center field, his defensive upside is clearly enough to keep him employed.

In 2022, when the Astros went on to win the Fall Classic, McCormick appeared in 119 games and batted .245 with 14 home runs.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (about McCormick):

“He spent all of the 2026 season with Triple-A Iowa, stepping to the plate 414 times across 102 games. He stole 17 bases, hit 14 home runs, walked at a 12.3% pace and only struck out 20% of the time. Even in the hitter-friendly context of the International League this year, his .285/.383/.468 line was still 19% better than average by measure of wRC+. Despite those strong numbers, the Cubs never called him up.”

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What Chas McCormick Signing Means for Pirates

This could be a solid under-the-radar signing for the Pirates.

McCormick will likely begin his tenure with the Pirates’ AAA affiliate, but the club has long needed outfielders who can produce with the bat.

Can McCormick do that at the big-league level? It’s been a few years since he’s proved that, but overall, it’s a good organizational depth add for the Buccos, and if McCormick logs a strong Spring Training, it’s not far-fetched to think he could break camp with the big-league club.

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