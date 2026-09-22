Detroit Tigers Announce Final Justin Verlander Start News

Reports have surfaced over the past week that Justin Verlander would make the last start of his illustrious MLB career before the season ends.

Well, as the Tigers are taking on the Washington Nationals, the team made an official announcement about when he will make his final start.

The Detroit Tigers X announced the Justin Verlander news with his own individual graphic/post:

The Tigers’ last series of the year is against the Pittsburgh Pirates, which is who JV will start against, as the post indicates.

Comerica Park (newly named Fifth Third Park) will likely be sold out for a game with no playoff implications, as Detroit fans rejoice in the greatness of Justin Verlander.

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Tigers’ Justin Verlander to Make Final Start on Saturday

NBCSports.com’s Matthew Pouliot notes that Verlander threw a successful bullpen on Tuesday (9/22) with no incidents, and is officially ready to go for Saturday’s start:

“Verlander’s final major league start will be his first action since making a second rehab start for Triple-A Toledo in June. He’ll be facing the Pirates on Saturday after missing most of the year with hip and hamstring injuries.”

He will have to be activated from the 60-day IL, but considering the Tigers have already been eliminated from playoff contention, there are plenty of options to be transferred.

Detroit had obviously been hoping to get more out of Verlander throughout the season, but since he’s on a one-year deal, when the injuries started to pile up, Verlander made the announcement that he would call it quits after the 2026 campaign, putting an end to one of the better pitching careers of this generation.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (about the recent JV start news):

“It will largely be a ceremonial start but it should be a joyous occasion nonetheless. The Tigers signed Verlander in the offseason after he spent several years with other clubs but he still hasn’t been able to take the mound in Detroit since signing that pact. He made just one start this year, on the road, before hitting the injured list with inflammation in his left hip. His path back to the club was then blocked by a hamstring strain.”

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Justin Verlander’s MLB Career at a Quick Glance

Here, in a brief overview, are some of Justin Verlander’s career accolades as his illustrious career comes to a close:

2006 AL Rookie of the Year, 2011 AL MVP (and CY Young), 2019 AL CY Young, 2023 AL CY Young, 10X MLB All-Star, 2X ERA title, 9X top-5 finisher in AL CY Young voting.

81.8 pWAR, 3571.1 IP, 3554 total strikeouts, 9.0 SO/9, 266-159 pitching record, 3.33 ERA, 1.136 career WHIP, FIP: 3.44, 128 ERA+.

He’s played 21 seasons in MLB (14 with Detroit, 7 with Houston, 1 with SF Giants, 1 with New York Mets).

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