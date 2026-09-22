San Francisco Giants Cut Ties with 24-Year-Old Player During Twins Series

The San Francisco Giants have been eliminated from playoff contention this season, but there are still a couple of series left on their schedule.

One of them is against the Minnesota Twins in a series that begins on Monday.

As the end of the season approaches, San Fran is making several roster changes to either get new faces some MLB time or to cut ties with players before the season ends. Well, in the latest wave of roster moves, there was a roster casualty involving a 24-year-old pitcher.

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Giants Cut Ties with Philip Abner

Before the Twins series began, the San Francisco Giants announced a plethora of roster moves:

Bo Davidson (#94) selected from Triple-A Sacramento.

• IF Marcelo Mayer (#7) reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

• IF Bryce Eldridge placed on the 7-day concussion list (retro to September 18).

• OF Jung Hoo Lee placed on the 10-day injured list with a groin contusion.

• LHP Philip Abner designated for assignment

Focusing just on the Philip Abner DFA, the 24-year-old lefty now enters DFA limbo, where a few different things can happen, but if he’s not released, he will likely be outrighted to the minors.

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More on Philip Abner’s MLB Career

Philip Abner is a 24 year old pitcher out of the University of Florida.

He made his MLB debut in 2025 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and moved from the Dbacks to the Giants halfway through this season.

Across 19 innings pitched in 2026, Abner has an ERA of 7.11.

He’s pitched just 22.2 total innings in his two-year career, with an ERA of 6.75 and just 15 strikeouts.

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