Detroit Tigers Announce Personal Kerry Carpenter News During Twins Series

The Detroit Tigers are officially in free fall.

They have lost the first two games of their series with the Minnesota Twins by 10+ runs and are now 63-75. Detroit is barely hanging on to fourth place in the AL Central.

The Tigers have been without slugger Kerry Carpenter, as he’s been dealing with a foot issue, but on Wednesday, the team announced a piece of personal news regarding Kerry Carpenter.

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It’s Kerry Carpenter’s Birthday On Sept. 2!!

On Wednesday, September 2, Tigers’ outfielder Kerry Carpenter turned 29 years old.

The Detroit Tigers X account made the following post:

There are several Tigers fans in the comment section pouring in birthday wishes for Carpenter.

Kerry Carpenter has spent his entire 5-year career with the Tigers.

He has 83 home runs, 15 triples, and 60 doubles in 447 total games played

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Inside Kerry Carpenter’s 2026 Season…

Per CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff, here is the latest update on Kerry Carpenter:

“Carpenter (foot) was on track to have his walking boot removed this past weekend, MLB.com reports. The Tigers haven’t officially confirmed whether Carpenter did in fact have his boot removed, but assuming that came to pass, the 28 (29*!!)-year-old could be ready to start ramping up his baseball activities again. Carpenter has been on the shelf since July 27 due to left foot plantar fasciitis and appeared to be in line to come back from the injured list during the second half of August before a setback ended up pushing back his return date.”

He has been one of the Detroit Tigers’ best sluggers over the past few seasons, but injuries have hindered his 2026 season thus far.

Across 81 games played this season, Kerry Carpenter has a bWAR of -0.6 with 13 home runs, five doubles, and a .208 batting average.

Happy Birthday, Kerry!

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