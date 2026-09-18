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Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Quietly Thriving With Current Team

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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 02: Michael Fulmer #43 of the New York Yankees reacts after allowing a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the tenth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will visit the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field for the first of a three-game series.

The Tigers are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Quietly Thriving

GettyMichael Fulmer #43 and Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Angels during the tenth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

With less than two weeks left in the 2026 season, it’s worth noting that a former Tigers star is off to a strong start with his new team.

Michael Fulmer signed with the New York Yankees earlier this year.

MLB.com wrote (on August 26): “New York Yankees signed free agent RHP Michael Fulmer.”

GettyMichael Fulmer #43 of the New York Yankees reacts to a run from Christian Moore #4 of the Los Angeles Angels after a failed pickoff attempt at second base, for a 6-1 Angels lead, during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

So far, he has gone 0-0 with a 2.57 ERA in his first eight games with the Yankees.

Considering they got Fulmer for nothing, he has been a very promising addition to the team’s bullpen.

Looking At Fulmer

GettyMichael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers throws a pitch while playing the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park on July 06, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Fulmer was picked in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Tigers.

He won the 2016 American League Rookie of The Year Award (and was then a 2017 MLB All-Star).

Following six years pitching for the Tigers, Fulmer went on to also have stints with the Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels (before the Yankees).

GettyMichael Fulmer #32 and Jake Rogers #34 of the Detroit Tigers celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Over 276 career games, Fulmer (who is 33) has gone 37-50 with a 3.91 ERA.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

GettyManager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers huddles with pitcher Drew Sommers #51,Dillon Dingler #13 and Spencer Torkelson #20 during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 16, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.

The Tigers are the third-place team in the American League Central with a 72-81 record in 153 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Quietly Thriving With Current Team

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