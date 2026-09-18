Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Quietly Thriving With Current Team

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will visit the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field for the first of a three-game series.

The Tigers are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Quietly Thriving

With less than two weeks left in the 2026 season, it’s worth noting that a former Tigers star is off to a strong start with his new team.

Michael Fulmer signed with the New York Yankees earlier this year.

MLB.com wrote (on August 26): “New York Yankees signed free agent RHP Michael Fulmer.”

So far, he has gone 0-0 with a 2.57 ERA in his first eight games with the Yankees.

Considering they got Fulmer for nothing, he has been a very promising addition to the team’s bullpen.

Looking At Fulmer

Fulmer was picked in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Tigers.

He won the 2016 American League Rookie of The Year Award (and was then a 2017 MLB All-Star).

Following six years pitching for the Tigers, Fulmer went on to also have stints with the Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels (before the Yankees).

Over 276 career games, Fulmer (who is 33) has gone 37-50 with a 3.91 ERA.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are the third-place team in the American League Central with a 72-81 record in 153 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.