ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 02: Michael Fulmer #43 of the New York Yankees reacts after allowing a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the tenth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
The Giants released reliever Michael Fulmer from their Triple-A affiliate. He had a 2.98 ERA in 42.1 innings for the River Cats. A mild surprise that the Giants did not give him a shot, given the bullpen issues they have had this year.
The Tigers are the third-place team in the American League Central with a 72-81 record in 153 games.
They have won seven out of their last ten games.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
0 Comments
On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will visit the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field for the first of a three-game series.The Tigers are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Quietly ThrivingWith less than two weeks left in the […]
Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Quietly Thriving With Current Team