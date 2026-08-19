Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Decision vs Paul Skenes

The Detroit Tigers are seeking to win their current series against Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Prior to the game, the Tigers announced Gleyber Torres news.

Today’s game is an early one. The series decider will be broadcast at 12:35 PM Eastern Time.

Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Decision

Prior to Game 3 of their series against the Pirates, the Tigers announced a change involving Torres.

According to Underdog MLB, Torres has been moved to second in the batting order from leadoff.

“Tigers 8/19

C. Keith DH

G. Torres 2B

K. McGonigle SS

D. Dingler C

B. Callahan LF

Z. McKinstry RF

S. Torkelson 1B

M. Clark CF

H. Lee 3B

J. Jobe SP.”

In addition to Torres getting moved down, Colt Keith was moved to leadoff.

Gleyber Torres vs Paul Skenes

Skenes has a 9-11 record this year. Additionally, he has recorded 166 strikeouts and a 3.88 ERA.

Torres has been one of the more successful batters in the Tigers lineup against Skenes. In six at-bats, he has two RBIs and a .167 batting average.

On the year, the 29-year-old has eight home runs, 33 RBIs, and 70 hits. In 69 games, Torres holds a .270 batting average.