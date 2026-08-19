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Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Decision vs Paul Skenes

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Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 06: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers throws out the runner during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 06, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are seeking to win their current series against Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Prior to the game, the Tigers announced Gleyber Torres news.

Today’s game is an early one. The series decider will be broadcast at 12:35 PM Eastern Time.

Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Decision

Detroit Tigers v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 08: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers bats against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 08, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Prior to Game 3 of their series against the Pirates, the Tigers announced a change involving Torres.

According to Underdog MLB, Torres has been moved to second in the batting order from leadoff.

“Tigers 8/19

C. Keith DH
G. Torres 2B
K. McGonigle SS
D. Dingler C
B. Callahan LF
Z. McKinstry RF
S. Torkelson 1B
M. Clark CF
H. Lee 3B

J. Jobe SP.”

In addition to Torres getting moved down, Colt Keith was moved to leadoff.

Gleyber Torres vs Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 20: Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Skenes has a 9-11 record this year. Additionally, he has recorded 166 strikeouts and a 3.88 ERA.

Torres has been one of the more successful batters in the Tigers lineup against Skenes. In six at-bats, he has two RBIs and a .167 batting average.

On the year, the 29-year-old has eight home runs, 33 RBIs, and 70 hits. In 69 games, Torres holds a .270 batting average.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Decision vs Paul Skenes

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