Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Change Before Dodgers Series

Get your popcorn ready, Detroit Tigers fans. On Friday night, left-hander Tarik Skubal will return to the Comerica Park mound wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform to begin a three-game series. The series opener will begin at 6:40 p.m. EDT.

The Tigers announced their lineup for tonight’s highly anticipated matchup.

Tigers Make Kevin McGonigle Decision Before Dodgers Game

McGonigle will play shortstop and bat third on Friday night. In the Tigers’ last game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park on Thursday, McGonigle hit second in the lineup and played shortstop.

Here is the Tigers’ full lineup for tonight’s game:

Here is the Dodgers’ lineup:

Right-hander Drew Anderson is slated to start for the Tigers tonight. The 32-year-old is 4-5 with a 4.09 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 91 strikeouts over 81 1/3 innings this season.

Since joining the Dodgers, Skubal has recorded a 3.38 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 24 innings across four starts.

Looking at Detroit Tigers INF Kevin McGonigle

McGonigle, 22, is in the middle of an outstanding rookie season. The infielder has already posted 6.0 bWAR and has slashed .278/.378/.42 with 14 home runs, 24 doubles, three triples, 56 RBI and 12 stolen bases across 129 games.

He’s given the Tigers defensive flexibility, recording innings at both shortstop and third base while playing outstanding defense at both positions.

The infielder represented the Tigers in the All-Star Game. He is the clear front-runner in the American League Rookie of the Year Race.

Detroit Tigers Right Now

The Tigers have struggled lately, losing eight of their last 10 games.

With a 62-71 record, Detroit is eight games behind the Chicago White Sox for first place in the American League Central and 5 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot.