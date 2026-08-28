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Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Change Before Dodgers Series

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Detroit Tigers v San Francisco Giants
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 07: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers bats against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Get your popcorn ready, Detroit Tigers fans. On Friday night, left-hander Tarik Skubal will return to the Comerica Park mound wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform to begin a three-game series. The series opener will begin at 6:40 p.m. EDT.

The Tigers announced their lineup for tonight’s highly anticipated matchup.

Tigers Make Kevin McGonigle Decision Before Dodgers Game

Tampa Bay Rays v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 25: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers plays against the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park on August 25, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

McGonigle will play shortstop and bat third on Friday night. In the Tigers’ last game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park on Thursday, McGonigle hit second in the lineup and played shortstop.

Here is the Tigers’ full lineup for tonight’s game:

  1. Gleyber Torres 2B
  2. Hao-Yu Lee 3B
  3. Kevin McGonigle SS
  4. Dillon Dingler C
  5. Eduardo Valencia DH
  6. Ben Malgeri RF
  7. Spencer Torkelson 1B
  8. Max Clark CF
  9. Javier Báez LF
Tampa Bay Rays v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 25: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates scoring a run in the seventh inning with Kevin McGonigle #7 while playing the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park on August 25, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Here is the Dodgers’ lineup:

  1. Shohei Ohtani DH
  2. Freddie Freeman 1B
  3. Mookie Betts SS
  4. Max Munch 3B
  5. Tommy Edman 2B
  6. Kyle Tucker RF
  7. Alek Thomas CF
  8. Teoscar Hernandez LF
  9. Hunter Feduccia C
Pittsburgh Pirates v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 22: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts as he reaches first base on a walk against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at Dodger Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Right-hander Drew Anderson is slated to start for the Tigers tonight. The 32-year-old is 4-5 with a 4.09 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 91 strikeouts over 81 1/3 innings this season.

Since joining the Dodgers, Skubal has recorded a 3.38 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 24 innings across four starts.

Looking at Detroit Tigers INF Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – AUGUST 23: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers hits an RBI double during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 23, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

McGonigle, 22, is in the middle of an outstanding rookie season. The infielder has already posted 6.0 bWAR and has slashed .278/.378/.42 with 14 home runs, 24 doubles, three triples, 56 RBI and 12 stolen bases across 129 games.

He’s given the Tigers defensive flexibility, recording innings at both shortstop and third base while playing outstanding defense at both positions.

The infielder represented the Tigers in the All-Star Game. He is the clear front-runner in the American League Rookie of the Year Race.

Detroit Tigers Right Now

Tampa Bay Rays v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 25: Max Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays with Dillon Dingler #13 oat Comerica Park on August 25, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Tigers have struggled lately, losing eight of their last 10 games.

With a 62-71 record, Detroit is eight games behind the Chicago White Sox for first place in the American League Central and 5 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Change Before Dodgers Series

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