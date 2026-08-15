Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Change Before White Sox Game

The Detroit Tigers are approaching their second clash against the Chicago White Sox, but the organization has since revealed a change to the lineup.

According to Underdog MLB (via X), Kevin McGonigle is now batting fourth in the order on Saturday.

Tigers’ Lineup Changes Before White Sox Game

Once the clash kicks off, Gleyber Torres (2B) will be leading off, followed by Hao-Tu Lee (3B), Dillon Dingler (DH), McGonigle (SS), Eduardo Valencia (C), Spencer Torkelson (1B), Ben Malgeri (LF), Javier Báez (CF) and Corey Julks (RF).

Right-hander Troy Melton will be starting on the mound.

As for McGonigle, he’s one of the younger guns in Detroit. At just 21 years old, he’s made quite a name for himself in the big leagues since making his debut back in March.

McGonigle was selected 37th overall by the Tigers in 2023, and he’s been with the organization since.

At the time of this writing, he is slashing .285/.389/.425 with an .814 OPS and 12 homers through 118 games. So far, he’s posted 21 doubles, three triples and 48 RBIs.

Dayn Perry of CBS Sports went as far as to tab McGonigle as an “MVP candidate, not just Rookie of the Year.”

As he noted on Aug. 13, “McGonigle has spent the healthy majority of his defensive innings at the premium position of shortstop. That’s a complete player, and he’ll continue as such for the next decade or so. He leads the American League in WAR at this writing, and he’s a deserving rookie All-Star. He’s also an MVP candidate.”

McGonigle may be young, but he is a player worth keeping an eye on as he navigates the early stages of his Major League career.

Where the Tigers Stand Right Now

On Saturday, Detroit will be entering its second clash against the White Sox. On Friday, the Tigers were handed a dreadful 9-5 loss at Comerica Park.

With two more games remaining in this set, Detroit still has an opportunity to clinch the series.

Having said that, it’s worth noting that Chicago currently leads the American League Central standings at 63-58 overall. As for the Tigers, they are 60-62 and land in second.

Looking at the MLB standings, Detroit is ranked toward the middle. Of course, the league is still led by the Tampa Bay Rays (74-47), the Milwaukee Brewers (75-48) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (74-49) in first, second and third, respectively.

Once the Tigers finish their stretch against the White Sox, they will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The three-game series will commence on Monday, Aug. 17, at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Per FanGraphs’ MLB Playoff Odds as of Aug. 15, Detroit has a 20.2% chance of winning its division and a 31.0% chance of making the playoffs. FanGraphs gives them a 1.6% chance of winning the World Series this year.

Now is the time to turn the knob and pull off another series victory.