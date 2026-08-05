Detroit Tigers Quietly Sign 7-Year MLB Player During Mariners Series

Since the MLB trade deadline, the Detroit Tigers have quietly been one of the best teams in MLB.

They have won four straight games and are averaging over eight runs per game over their last six contests.

Currently, the Tigers are taking on the Seattle Mariners in a series out west. Detroit won 8-0 in the series opener.

During their series with the Mariners, the Tigers also quietly signed a 7-year MLB veteran who was recently released.

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Detroit Tigers Ink Austin Gomber to Minors Pact

On August 5, the Detroit Tigers announced they have signed seven-year veteran pitcher Austin Gomber to a minor-league deal. He has since been reassigned to Triple-A Toledo.

Gomber, 32, has not pitched in MLB this season and has been released by the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers this season.

MLB.com’s transactions tracker reflects the move:

“Detroit Tigers signed free agent LHP Austin Gomber to a minor league contract.”

He will likely serve as an organizational depth piece for the Tigers and could only get his contract selected if the Tigers are in need of an emergency arm.

In 2026, Gomber has pitched 82.1 IP in the minors, and he’s posted an ERA of 6.01.

His last MLB action came in 2025 with the Colorado Rockies, where he’s pitched the last five seasons in the bigs.

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Austin Gomber’s MLB Career

In 2025 with the Rockies, Austin Gomber posted an ERA of 7.49 over 57.1 innings and just 34 strikeouts.

Across seven seasons and 705.2 innings pitched, Gomber holds a lifetime ERA of 5.08.

Of course, pitching in Colorado for the past five seasons, his ERA is subject to be inflated, so the 5.08 mark is actually pretty solid, all things considered. Gomber made his MLB debut (and pitched two seasons) with the St. Louis Cardinals before joining the Rockies.

It will be interesting to see what role Gomber serves in the Tigers organization over the rest of the season.

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