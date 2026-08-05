Atlanta Braves Former All-Star Slugger Released by Current MLB Team

The Atlanta Braves are rolling right now. They are winners of six straight games and have built a solid cushion in the NL East.

However, on Wednesday, some sad news in MLB dropped regarding a former Atlanta Braves All-Star and fan-favorite slugger.

Marcell Ozuna has been released by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

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Marcel Ozuna Released by Pittsburgh Pirates

@MikeDeportes reports that Marcell Ozuna has been released by the Pirates:

Ozuna, 35, is in the midst of his 14th MLB season, but production at the plate has slowed down over the past few seasons.

With the Pirates this season, Ozuna was batting .208 with eight home runs, 29 RBI, and an OPS+ of 68 in 70 total games played.

He signed with the Pirates on a 2-year, $20+ million contract in the offseason, which included a 2027 option. That option will not be exercised following the release.

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Looking at Marcell Ozuna’s Tenure with the Braves

Before joining the Pirates, Marcell Ozuna was a fan favorite in Atlanta, and it’s easy to tell why when you look at some of the numbers.

He played six seasons with the Braves (2020 to 2025). Over 683 games played, Ozuna clubbed 148 homers, 118 doubles, and posted an OPS+ of 127 during his tenure with Atlanta.

In 2023, he hit 40 home runs and recorded 100 RBI. He followed that strong campaign with another strong power output in 2024, with 39 home runs and 104 RBI. He was named an All-Star in 2024.

Ozuna has always been a free swinger, so the strikeouts have started to catch up to him as the power has dropped.

In 2025, he struck out 144 times in 487 at-bats with the Braves. This season, Ozuna has struck out 80 times in 251 at-bats.

Marcell Ozuna now enters MLB free agency, where he can sign with any team that will welcome his services.

His career #s are: .267 average, 304 HR, 977 RBI, 3X All-Star, OPS+ of 117 (6296 ABs).

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