Recently Cut Tigers Outfielder Traded to Boston Red Sox During All-Star Break

Just because it’s the MLB All-Star break doesn’t stop notable roster transactions from taking place, and hours before MLB’s All-Star game, a notable trade transpired across the league, which included the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox.

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox announced they are acquiring six-year MLB veteran outfielder Jahmai Jones from the Tigers in exchange for a Player to be Named later.

Jahmai Jones, 28, had appeared in 57 games with the Tigers this season, but he’s batted just .137 across 95 at-bats, which is likely what led to him being DFA’d last week.

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More on Tigers/Red Sox Trade

As the corresponding move for the Boston Red Sox, outfielder Nate Eaton has been optioned to Triple-A.

Back to the trade, it’s a minor move that may not make much of an impact on the Red Sox current roster, but it does highlight the nature of it being trade season across the league, and may symbolize that Boston is willing to make trades to help improve their organizational depth. Jahmai Jones also provides defensive value and a pinch-runner option if needed.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald hit this trade news, and wrote (on July 14):

“The magic didn’t last into this year, however. He has 105 plate appearances this year, 88 of those against lefties, but has a .137/.219/.221 line overall and a .154/.250/.256 line with the platoon advantage. There is some bad luck in that dip. Jones has just a .190 batting average on balls in play, .204 against lefties, well below this year’s .289 league average BABIP. However, that’s not the only factor at play. Jones had a 12% walk rate and 21.3% strikeout rate last year but those figures are at 9.5% and 33.3% in 2026.”

What McDonald is referring to is Jahmai Jones’ 2025 season, which saw him bat .287 with seven home runs, 11 doubles, and an OPS+ of 158 across 129 at-bats.

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Jahmai Jones’ MLB Career Thus Far

Jahmai Jones has played parts of six seasons in Major League Baseball.

Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 2015, he debuted with the Halos in 2020. Aside from the Angels and Tigers, Jones has also played (briefly) for the Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers, and New York Yankees.

Across 350 total big-league ABs, Jahmai Jones is batting .214 with 10 home runs, 41 RBIs, and an OPS+ of 83. There was a solid reason to believe he was turning the corner in 2025 due to his strong numbers, but he was unable to follow that strong sample size with any consistency this season.

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