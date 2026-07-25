Detroit Tigers Reveal Latest Justin Verlander Update Amid Royals Series

The Detroit Tigers have been playing without Justin Verlander for an extended period.

His initial IL date reflects April 4, but he was transferred to the 60-day IL on May 10. He is sidelined due to left hip inflammation.

As reported by Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic (via X), Verlander has not thrown a bullpen since July 9.

“It’s just been really slow,” said skipper A.J. Hinch, per Stavenhagen. “He’s working every day… He’s very committed and so are we at getting him right and seeing what he can contribute.”

Tigers Struggle With IL

For a ballclub that gained top names during this past offseason, their 2026 campaign has been incredibly disheartening.

Not only is 43-year-old Verlander out of commission, but stars Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize and Will Vest are also sitting on the IL.

As for Verlander, his latest injury report as of July 21 states, “Playing catch daily, but not throwing off a mound for now.”

The veteran starter has appeared in only one game this season, which took place on March 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He currently owns a 12.27 ERA and one strikeout across 3.2 innings of work. He walked two batters during the game.

When the Tigers acquired Verlander in February, fans were hungry to watch their ballclub make a strong run to the postseason.

For reference, during Verlander’s 2025 campaign with the San Francisco Giants, he posted a 3.85 ERA and 137 strikeouts across 152.o innings pitched.

Through his 29 starts, he walked 52 batters.

He is now on the tail end of his prolific 21-year MLB career, but he is not ending his journey on a high note. Fortunately, he’s already had an illustrious career in the big leagues.

As noted by Hinch, Verlander’s recovery has been slow, but any progress should be warmly welcomed.

Snapshot of the Tigers’ 2026 Campaign

Detroit is preparing for its third clash against the Kansas City Royals. The game will commence on Saturday, July 25, at 1:10 p.m. ET.

This is a homestand series for the Tigers.

Next week, they will have yet another homestand at Comerica Park, this time against the Baltimore Orioles.

Looking at the American League Central, Detroit comes in second-to-last at 50-54 overall. The Royals are several wins behind at 43-62 overall.

The division continues to be led by the Chicago White Sox (54-48), the Cleveland Guardians (54-51) and the Minnesota Twins (51-54).

Their upcoming opponents, the Orioles, are also second-to-last in their division.

Baltimore is riding a 50-54 overall record in the AL East.

Heading into August, just before the MLB trade deadline, the Tigers will head to Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento to take on the Athletics for a three-game stretch.

We’re now well into the second half of the baseball season, but there’s still time for Detroit to redeem itself and turn its play up a couple of notches this summer.