Detroit Tigers’ Tarik Skubal Intel Emerges Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

The Detroit Tigers have 12 more days before the MLB trade deadline arrives.

That leaves just 12 days to decide what to do with southpaw ace Tarik Skubal.

Trade rumors have been flooding the baseball community for months, but until a move is made, Skubal remains a Tiger.

On July 22, Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic revealed new intel on where things stand and where they could be heading for the franchise.

Tigers’ Trade Package Could Look Interesting

As detailed by Rosenthal and Sammon, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched for a Skubal trade package to include a “lesser starting pitcher under greater club control.”

“The way they would do it, according to two rival executives briefed on the Tigers’ thinking, is by trading Skubal for a controllable starting pitcher plus quality prospects,’ the duo wrote. “The starter would replace Skubal in the rotation, backfilling his innings but almost certainly providing lesser performance.”

A few names mentioned include Will Warren or Ryan Weathers of the New York Yankees, Andrew Painter of the Philadelphia Phillies and JR Ritchie or AJ Smith-Shawver of the Atlanta Braves.

A return of such names wouldn’t have an immediate impact on Detroit, but each player has substantial talent worth tapping further. Instead of an immediate boost, they would be somewhat of an investment.

Now, if Skubal is removed from the picture, the Tigers could almost certainly wave goodbye to their hopes of reaching World Series contention.

At the time of this writing, according to FanGraphs, Detroit stands a 28.0% chance of reaching postseason contention.

They have a 2.1% chance of appearing in the World Series. That is with Skubal currently on board.

With only 12 days remaining, the organization is in the hot seat as the baseball community patiently — or not so patiently — awaits their next move.

Where the Tigers Stand Right Now

Detroit is coming off a brutal 11-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. This loss came just one day after the Tigers clinched an 8-6 victory over the Cubs at Wrigley Field in their series opener.

Now, the teams will face off once more on Wednesday at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Following this set, Detroit will return home to Comerica Park to host the Kansas City Royals for a four-game stretch.

The Royals are currently last in the American League Central standings, while the Tigers are second-to-last.

Detroit’s 47-545 overall record places them several games ahead of the Royals, but they are still falling behind the Minnesota Twins (49-53), the Cleveland Guardians (54-48) and the Chicago White Sox (53-47).

In the Major League’s overall standings, Detroit is placed toward the bottom.

The Tigers are just above the Cincinnati Reds (46-54), but just below the Houston Astros (49-54).

Detroit is looking to improve its record now that we’re in the second half of the MLB season, but the organization is also facing immense pressure with the looming trade deadline.

A move is bound to happen.