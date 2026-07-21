Insider Reveals Why the Dodgers Are MLB’s Best Trade Match for Tarik Skubal

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to be linked to Tarik Skubal ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline, but ESPN insider Alden Gonzalez believes there’s an important distinction fans shouldn’t overlook.

According to Gonzalez, the “growing sense” among rival executives is that the Detroit Tigers will ultimately keep the two-time American League Cy Young Award winner through the Aug. 3 trade deadline as they continue their push for a postseason berth. Detroit has played significantly better since June, making it increasingly difficult for the front office to justify moving its ace in the middle of a playoff race.

Even so, Gonzalez reported that if the Tigers do reverse course, many evaluators around baseball believe no organization matches up better with Detroit than the Dodgers.

Dodgers Have the Prospect Depth Detroit Wants

The reasoning is straightforward.

Detroit’s farm system is already loaded with promising infield talent, but rival evaluators believe the organization could benefit from adding high-end outfield prospects and more pitching. Those happen to be two areas where the Dodgers have built one of baseball’s deepest pipelines.

Gonzalez also noted that Los Angeles could include MLB-ready young pitchers in a blockbuster package. Justin Wrobleski, Emmet Sheehan, and River Ryan were all mentioned as potential arms capable of stepping directly into Detroit’s rotation if the Tigers decided to move their ace.

The Dodgers’ organizational depth has become one of their greatest competitive advantages under president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. Despite years of making splashy trades and signing marquee free agents, Los Angeles has consistently replenished its farm system, allowing the club to pursue superstar talent without completely depleting its prospect pool.

That combination of elite prospects, young major league-ready pitching, and financial flexibility is why rival evaluators believe the Dodgers are uniquely positioned if Skubal unexpectedly becomes available.

Why Tarik Skubal Makes Sense for Los Angeles

The timing also makes sense from the Dodgers’ perspective.

Although Los Angeles expects pitchers such as Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow to contribute later this season, the club has battled injuries throughout its rotation. Shohei Ohtani’s recent knee issue has also delayed his return to regular pitching duties, creating additional uncertainty as October approaches.

Adding a pitcher of Skubal’s caliber would immediately give the Dodgers one of the most formidable postseason rotations in baseball.

Skubal has established himself as one of the sport’s elite starters over the past three seasons. The left-hander has won back-to-back American League Cy Young Awards while combining overpowering strikeout stuff with exceptional command. Skubal has consistently established himself as one of baseball’s best pitchers alongside stars like Paul Skenes.

Still, the biggest hurdle remains Detroit’s willingness to sell.

As long as the Tigers remain firmly in the playoff race, league executives increasingly believe the organization will keep Skubal and continue chasing a postseason berth rather than sacrificing its best pitcher for future assets.

However, if circumstances change before the Aug. 3 deadline, Gonzalez’s reporting strengthens the belief shared by many around baseball that the Dodgers can assemble the most compelling trade package to convince the Tigers to part with one of the game’s most coveted pitchers.