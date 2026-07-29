Tigers Fans Send Tarik Skubal Clear Message Amid Dodgers, Brewers Trade Rumors

Left-hander Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers threw what could be his final pitch as a member of the organization in front of the Comerica Park faithful on Wednesday.

With the MLB trade deadline coming in less than a week, Skubal won’t pitch again until after the expiration date on Aug. 3. The Tigers ace has been subject to all sorts of trade rumors over the last few months since he will be a free agent at the end of the season.

If this was his last outing as a Tiger, the fans in Detroit sent him off with a standing ovation. Skubal went 6.2 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing three runs on four hits, while striking out six batters.

A standing ovation for Tarik Skubal as he walks off the mound at Comerica Park. (Via: @JeremyOttoPxP) pic.twitter.com/olhj6R3jma — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 29, 2026

The left-hander has pitched well again this year, despite missing time due to shoulder surgery. Overall, Skubal owns a 2.79 ERA over 16 starts for the Tigers.

Skubal has been the ace of the Tigers for the last few years, and if this was his final start, the fans wanted to show him appreciation. It remains to be seen if Detroit will trade Skubal, but rumors have been flying around.

Should Detroit Tigers Trade Tarik Skubal?

Detroit started off the 2026 season very slowly, leading to more questions around the left-hander’s status. But the team has started to play a little better of late, and there has been some thought to the Tigers keeping Skubal for the stretch run.

The Tigers came within one game of the American League Championship Series last year, so this team has proven it can do damage in the playoffs before. But given where they are in the standings, securing a playoff spot could be tough to come by.

Skubal has expressed interest in staying in Detroit for the remainder of the year, but he understands it’s all a business decision. The Tigers don’t want to lose him for nothing over the offseason, so moving him now for future assets makes sense.

Best Landing Spots for Tarik Skubal

Teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees, and others have been mentioned as landing spots for the veteran left-hander. Skubal could help any team out for the stretch run, and going to any of the teams mentioned would give him a chance to win.

It has been rumored that Skubal could command $300 million-plus in free agency, so there may only be a handful of teams seriously interested in him. But any team that would trade for him would understand that he could be a rental.

However, the Tigers are still looking for a haul to move the left-hander. Detroit won’t give teams a discount on the ace as they look to maximize a return.

It remains to be seen how the Tigers’ front office plans to play the Skubal situation over the next few days. But if the team truly doesn’t want to sign him long-term, trading him now would be the smart move.