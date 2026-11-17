HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 04: A general view of a Houston Astros hat prior to game one of the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on October 04, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
The Houston Astros are coming off a year where they were able to get into the MLB playoffs despite an up-and-down regular season.
That said, they got swept in Wild Cad Series by the Chicago White Sox (at home).
This week, a member of the Astros’ organization retired from baseball.
MLB.com wrote (on November 16): “RHP Robier Hernandez retired.”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Houston Astros are coming off a year where they were able to get into the MLB playoffs despite an up-and-down regular season.That said, they got swept in Wild Cad Series by the Chicago White Sox (at home).19-Year-Old Houston Astros Pitcher Suddenly RetiresThis week, a member of the Astros’ organization retired from baseball.MLB.com wrote (on […]
19-Year-Old Houston Astros Pitcher Suddenly Retires From Baseball