The Houston Astros are coming off a year where they were able to get into the MLB playoffs despite an up-and-down regular season.

That said, they got swept in Wild Cad Series by the Chicago White Sox (at home).

19-Year-Old Houston Astros Pitcher Suddenly Retires

This week, a member of the Astros’ organization retired from baseball.

MLB.com wrote (on November 16): “RHP Robier Hernandez retired.”