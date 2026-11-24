On Monday, it was confirmed through Houston Astros beat writer Brian McTaggart that the club would not be retaining the services of pitching coach Josh Miller for the 2027 MLB campaign under new manager Brad Ausmus.

This comes as a reversal of their plans when former manager Joe Espada was not retained.

And now, McTaggart is confirming that the club has already secured his replacement. Per McTaggart, the Astros are hiring former Atlanta Braves bullpen coach J.P. Martinez as Miller’s replacement.

The Houston Astros Are Hiring J.P. Martinez As Their New Hitting Coach And Josh Miller’s Replacement

According to MLB Insider Chandler Rome and later confirmed by McTaggart, the Astros are hiring J.P. Martinez to be their new pitching coach after not retaining Josh Miller despite a report in October indicating he’d be back.

“Source: Astros are hiring J.P. Martinez to replace Josh Miller as their new pitching coach. He was the Braves bullpen coach. Story first reported by The Athletic,” McTaggart wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Josh Miller Won’t Be Back With Houston

On Monday, it was confirmed through McTaggart that hitting coach Josh Miller would not be back with the club in 2027 for what would have been a ninth year on the team, which also included their 2022 championship run.

This comes as a contradiction to the initial report (from McTaggart) that Miller would be back despite Joe Espada not being retained.

“Several coaches will be retained for the 2027 season: pitching coach Josh Miller, first-base coach Dave Clark, field coordinator Jason Bell, hitting coach Victor Rodriguez and bullpen catcher Javier Bracamonte,” McTaggart wrote in October via MLB.com.

The Astros’ pitching staff struggled significantly in 2026, finishing 24th in MLB with a 4.45 ERA while issuing an American League-high 650 walks. Injuries also played a role, and longtime pitching coach Brent Strom returned to the organization in August as a consultant.

Miller joined the major league staff in 2019 as the team’s bullpen coach and worked in that role through 2020. He then served alongside Strom as pitching coach in 2021 before taking over the position after Strom’s departure. During the 2022 championship season, Houston’s pitching staff led the AL with a 2.90 ERA and 1.09 WHIP.

Miller spent 16 years with the Astros organization overall, but his departure comes shortly after Brad Ausmus was hired as the club’s new manager on Nov. 13. Houston had initially announced Miller, first-base coach Dave Clark, field coordinator Jason Bell, hitting coach Victor Rodriguez and bullpen catcher Javier Bracamonte would return in 2027.

Bell has since left for the Boston Red Sox, making Miller the second member of that group to depart.