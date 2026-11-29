The Houston Astros are coming off a mediocre season that still saw them win their division (and get into the 2026 MLB playoffs).

That said, they got swept by the Chicago White Sox in the Wild Card Series.

Houston Astros World Series Champ Signs $30 Million Deal

Before the 2026 season, the Astros made a quiet trade with the Atlanta Braves.

MLB.com wrote (on November 19, 2025): “Houston Astros traded 2B Mauricio Dubón to Atlanta Braves for SS Nick Allen.”

The deal ended up being huge for the Braves, as Dubon was one of their most valuable players in 2026.

Recently, news was announced that Dubon had signed a fresh deal with the Braves.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on November 28): “Infielder Mauricio Dubón and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a three-year, $30 million contract. Between Dubón and Tyler Mahle, the Braves have guaranteed $70 million today to bring back two of their pieces from last season’s playoff team.”

Social Media Reacts To Dubon News

@AstrosKnower: “Good for Dubon, man. Deserves every single dollar of it.”

@TJStats: “Mauricio Dubón (signed by ATL) makes his return to Atlanta after taking control of the starting SS role in 2026 Dubón won’t make waves with his bat, but his glove ranks among the best in the league and stabilizes an otherwise inconsistent position for the Braves”

@OPS_BASEBALL: “Mauricio Dubón posted a 99 wRC+ with 2.4 fWAR while showing strong strikeout and whiff avoidance. This is a great deal for both parties.”

Aaron Gleeman: “Mauricio Dubón had been linked to the Twins a bit as a possible second base/super-utility option. But the Braves just gave him $30 million and a starting shortstop job, so that wasn’t going to happen.”