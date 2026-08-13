MLB Announces Major Field of Dreams News Ahead of Phillies-Twins Game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins are set to take the diamond at the Field of Dreams on Thursday evening (weather permitting).

It’s the first time the special event is being held in MLB since 2022, when the Cubs and Reds squared off against one another.

Thursday’s contest will be the third time the event is held in Dyersville, Iowa, and it’s the first time NETFLIX is exclusively airing the event.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, which is drawing immense excitement from the baseball community, Major League Baseball made a major announcement.

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MLB Announces Field of Dreams Game Will Return for 2027 Event

It’s good news! Across Major League Baseball, as the league has announced the Field of Dreams event will return for 2027.

It’s unclear which teams will be involved, but after this week’s success already with the High School All-American game and the minor-league game between the Iowa Cubs and St. Paul Saints, the highly anticipated event will return for another season.

This is exciting news for Major League Baseball, which has made a very concerted effort to increase its special events throughout the season.

We’ve seen this with things like the Speedway Classic, London Series, Mexico City Series, and games in South Korea, Japan, and other countries, including Australia.

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More on Thursday’s Field of Dreams Game

Thursday night’s Field of Dreams game between the Phillies and Twins is an exciting matchup between two Wild Card hopeful teams.

The Phillies haven’t been playing great as of late, and they will send Aaron Nola to the mound.

For the Twins, they are 0.5 games back of the final Wild Card in the AL, and Taj Bradley is slated to start the Field of Dreams game for Minnesota.

Again, the event is being exclusively aired on Netflix, with first pitch set for 7:30 p.m. EST and pre-game coverage starting on 6:30 p.m. EST.

As noted, there is weather in the forecast, so we are monitoring that on Heavy.com. Stay updated on all the latest news regarding the Field of Dreams game on our Phillies and Twins site.

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