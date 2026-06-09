Astros Announce Joey Loperfido News Ahead of Angels Game

The Houston Astros are coming off a tight 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

They have two more matchups scheduled of the three-game set, with their next clash kicking off at 9:38 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 9.

Ahead of the game, the franchise announced a roster move that will cause a shakeup.

Per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, LaMonte Wade Jr. has been moved to the 10-day IL.

As a result of the shift, fellow outfielder Joey Loperfido will be making his return from Triple-A Sugar Land.

Joey Loperfido To Join Astros on Tuesday

As reported by McTaggart, 27-year-old Loperfido will be making his return to the ballclub for Tuesday’s clash against the Angels.

Through Loperfido’s 20 games in the Majors this season, he owns a slash line of .276/.348/.362 with a .710 OPS and six RBIs.

However, upon suffering an injury to his quad, Loperfido was previously placed on the injured list.

He spent a brief period with Triple-A Sugar Land, slashing .282/.378/.333 with a .711 OPS and four RBIs through 10 games.

For reference, during his 2025 campaign with the Toronto Blue Jays, he registered a slash line of .333/.379/.500 with a career-high .879 OPS and four homers through 41 games.

Now, he has an opportunity to get himself back on track and boost his stat sheet.

He is expected to appear in Tuesday night’s clash for the first time since April 17, when the Astros played the St. Louis Cardinals.

LaMonte Wade Jr. Moves to IL

Loperfido is moving up, and 32-year-old Wade Jr. has fallen victim to the growing IL.

As reflected on Houston’s updated injury report, Wade Jr. is out of commission due to right hamstring soreness.

On June 8, when the Astros defeated Los Angeles, he was removed from the game after hitting a double in the sixth inning.

Up until this point, he has been slashing .333/.385/.750 with a .750 OPS, smacking one home in his four appearances.

Wade Jr. is navigating his eighth year of Major League Baseball.

During his time, he’s played stints with the Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants, the Angels and now the Astros.

This marks his first season playing in the Lone Star State.

Astros Right Now

At the time of this writing, Houston is placed toward the bottom of the American League West standings.

They own an overall record of 31-27.

Los Angeles is the only team in their division to fall below them, as they’re currently 25-42 overall.

The Seattle Mariners continue to lead the AL West at 35-32 overall, closely followed by the Texas Rangers (32-33) and the Athletics (31-25).

Once the Astros wrap up their set against the Angels on Wednesday, June 10, they will have one day off before heading to Kauffman Stadium to face the Kansas City Royals.

With such last-minute roster moves shaking things up, only time will tell how Houston will fare.

Having said that, and disheartening as it is to lose any player to the IL, fans should be eager to watch Loperfido return to the ballclub.