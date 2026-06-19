Houston Astros Announce Next Steps for Lance McCullers Jr.

The Houston Astros have been without starter Lance McCullers Jr. for several weeks now.

As detailed on their injury report, his IL date reflects May 19, retroactive to May 16.

He was sidelined due to right shoulder inflammation, and his next steps are becoming clearer.

Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr. Makes Progress

Per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com (via X), 32-year-old McCullers threw 25 pitches at Daikin Park.

According to McTaggart, McCullers has been dealing with “cuff impingement” recently.

As for his next steps, he is expected to either make a minor league rehab appearance or throw another live bullpen.

Upon being placed on the IL back in May, Patrick Donnelly of MLB.com shared a quote from manager Joe Espada.

“This has been going on for a while,” he stated. “He’s been pitching through it. Usually with that post-start soreness, he’s able to just kind of work through it, throw a bullpen, has enough time to recover — but this week hasn’t been quite like that.”

Although he’s still not back to his typical health or form, progress is being made.

His last start with the Astros was on May 13, when the ballclub faced the Seattle Mariners.

Lance McCullers Jr.’s MLB Career

In 2012, Houston selected McCullers as the overall pick No. 41 in the draft.

His official MLB debut arrived on May 18, 2015, with the franchise.

During his rookie year, he logged a 3.22 ERA and 129 strikeouts across 125.2 innings pitched through 22 starts.

He walked 43 batters along the way.

Fast-forward to his 2026 campaign, and he’s registering a 6.86 ERA and 43 strikeouts across 39.1 innings of work through eight starts in the big leagues.

McCullers’ career has been filled with highs, lows and numerous trips to the IL.

He is no stranger to watching from the sidelines.

Astros Right Now

Last year, Houston became quite familiar with the injured list, and they’re following a similar path this year.

Injuries have been their primary obstacle, and there’s no end in sight.

At the time of this writing, the Astros are riding a 35-41 overall record.

They are second-to-last in the American League West division — not the worst, but far from the best.

The only organization to sit below them in the AL West is the Los Angeles Angels (30-46).

In the MLB as a whole, they once again sit further down in the standings.

There’s plenty of time to turn things around, but staying healthy has proven itself to be a massive challenge for the franchise.

Houston is coming off a 4-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, ultimately winning the set 2-1.

Now, the Astros are gearing up to face the Cleveland Guardians for a three-game series at Daikin Park.

The homestand will commence on Friday, June 19, at 8:10 p.m. ET.

The Guardians are currently second in the American League Central division.

Their overall record of 40-35 places them just below the Chicago White Sox (39-34), who lead the division.

Friday is an opportunity for Houston to extend its two-game winning streak to three games.

But as always, the IL is lurking around the corner, just waiting to claim its next victim.