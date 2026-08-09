Houston Astros Announced Mike Burrows Update During Padres Series

The Houston Astros are currently taking on the San Diego Padres in a 3-game weekend set. The series finale, and also the rubber match between the Stros and Padres, is slated for Sunday Night Baseball.

During the Padres series, the Astros announced a Mike Burrows update, which highlights the fact that Houston could be receiving some added pitching reinforcements shortly.

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Astros’ Mike Burrows Rehab Set to Begin

Houston Astros’ pitcher Mike Burrows is currently down on the farm rehabbing his elbow.

On Saturday, Burrows pitched in the organization’s complex site and will make his next rehab appearance with AAA Sugar Land; if that goes well, he could rejoin the big-league squad soon.

CBSSports’ RotoWire staff wrote (about Burrows):

“Burrows is progressing toward a return from right elbow inflammation, which has kept him out of game action since July 6. It’s unclear how many rehab appearances the right-hander will make, but he had been slated to be optioned prior to landing on the IL, so Burrows may not be added back to the MLB roster once he’s ready to be activated.”

@ChandlerRome (Astros reporter) wrote (via x.com):

“Mike Burrows threw 55 pitches in three innings at the Astros complex today [on Saturday]. He’ll make a rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land next.”

Burrows, 26, is in his first season with the Houston Astros, and things haven’t gone so greatly over 17 starts and 90+ IP.

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Mike Burrows’ Career Thus Far

Mike Burrows has posted an ERA of 5.99 over 94.2 innings this season, so yeah, when he returns from rehab, there’s no guarantee that he will have a spot in the Astros rotation, especially given their tight divisional race right now. His bWAR this season is -1.0.

He’s pitched in parts of three MLB seasons, with the first two coming with the Pirates.

Across 36 total starts in his career, Burrows carries an ERA of 4.92 with 174 strikeouts in 194 innings.

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