Astros ‘Engaged’ With Marlins About Kyle Stowers

The Houston Astros are “engaged in ongoing discussions” with the Miami Marlins about a potential trade for outfielder Kyle Stowers.

With the Astros trying to make the playoffs this season in the tight American League West, it makes sense that the team is looking to bring in reinforcements at the trade deadline. If they acquired Stowers, a big left-handed bat in the outfield, it would surely help Houston win the American League West division crown this season.

Astros Talking to Marlins About Kyle Stowers

According to MLB reporter Jon Heyman, the Astros and Marlins are engaged in trade discussions about Stowers with less than 24 hours to go until the MLB trade deadline.

“The Astros are among teams to inquire about Marlins slugger Kyle Stowers, and they are engaged in ongoing discussions with Miami. Stowers, an All-Star with big power, just might be the extra lefty bat Houston needs,” Heyman wrote on X.

If the Astros got Stowers, it would be a big power move for Houston as they look to win the AL West crown and head back to the playoffs after missing it last season for the first time since 2016.

Overall, the Astros have a very good team already, but by grabbing a few extra pieces ahead of the deadline, it could help Houston make a big push to win the AL West crown and, potentially, even the World Series.

Kyle Stowers’ MLB Career at a Glance

Stowers was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He played his first 2.5 major-league seasons in Baltimore before the team traded him, along with Connor Norby, to Miami for starting pitcher Trevor Rogers at the MLB trade deadline in July 2024.

Since coming to Miami, Stowers has turned into a star for the Marlins. In 2025, he was named to his first All-Star team when he hit 25 home runs and had 73 RBIs for the Marlins, with a slash line of .288/.368/.544 for an OPS of .912 and an OPS+ of 151. He also had 3.7 bWAR in 2025.

Stowers hasn’t been as good in 2026, hitting just 16 home runs with 48 RBIs with a slash line of .237/.322/.465 for an OPS of .787 and an OPS+ of 120. He has just 0.8 bWAR this season.

However, he is only 28 years old and, with three more seasons of club control beyond this year, would be a long-term piece for Houston.

Stowers has primarily played outfield during his MLB career, but he has played more first base this season, so perhaps Houston views him as a long-term piece at first base for their team once Christian Walker’s contract ends after next season.

Either way, he would be a big addition to a Houston team that is trying to get back into the playoffs after a down year last season. With the American League seemingly being wide open this season, look for Houston to make several moves ahead of Monday’s trade deadline as they look to try and give manager Joe Espada some extra pieces to help the Astros win the American League West.