Houston Astros Predicted to Trade for Red Sox Outfielder Jarren Duran

The Houston Astros, as they continue their big series with the Texas Rangers, currently hold a slight 0.5-game lead in the AL West and figure to be looking to add at the MLB trade deadline, which is just over two days away.

The Stros have a fairly right-handed-heavy lineup (aside from Yordan Alvarez), which leaves the door open for them to make a deal for a lefty bat.

While the Boston Red Sox are believed to be buyers, reports have surfaced this weekend that they are open to listening to offers on outfielder Jarren Duran.

So, should the Astros make a trade for Jarren Duran?

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Should the Astros Trade for Jarren Duran?

While Jarren Duran is a high-profile name, the Red Sox aren’t going to trade him as such due to his struggles at the plate, and on-field antics.

Recently, FanSided.com’s Tim Boyle put out a piece about team’s ‘desperate’ enough to make a deal for Duran, and the Astros are named as a suitor:

“If there’s a team that can overcome controversy, it’s the Houston Astros. Anyone who takes on Duran has a chance to inject a spurned and motivated player who could melt down their entire culture. Their righty-heavy lineup makes Duran a superb fit. What’s more, even with such bad numbers this year, Duran isn’t much different from their three most regularly used players in the outfield this season.”

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (about the Red Sox being open to moving Jarren Duran):

“Duran could get attention from other clubs despite the dismal season. He’s two years removed from an eighth-place finish in MVP balloting. He was an above-average regular as recently as last year, when he hit .256/.332/.442 with 16 homers and 24 steals while playing in 156 games.”

As for if the Astros should trade for Jarren Duran, I mean, it could be worth taking a flyer on, but Houston fans would have to be well-prepared for a lot of strikeouts, not many walks, and a highly emotional player.

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Looking at Jarren Duran’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Here are Jarren Duran’s 2026 stats thus far:

102 games played, 0.2 bWAR, .198 batting average (393 at-bats), 13 home runs, 10 doubles, three home runs, OPS+: 68, K’s: 125, BB’s: 29.

It’s a very high strikeout rate for Duran, but the one plus about his game is he does always play hard, and perhaps a change of scenery could benefit the 29-year-old outfielder.

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