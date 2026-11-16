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Houston Astros World Series Champion Still Remains A Free Agent

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 22: Chas McCormick #20 of the Houston Astros watches his solo home run in the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Minute Maid Park on June 22, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros are coming off a year where they got into the MLB playoffs despite an up-and-down season.

That said, the Astros got swept by the Chicago White Sox in the Wild Card Series.

Astros World Series Champion Still Remains A Free Agent

GettyChas McCormick #20 of the Houston Astros bats during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Daikin Park on August 11, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a former Astros player is currently a free agent.

Chas McCormick remains available to sign with any team in the MLB as of November 15.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “LF Chas McCormick elected free agency.”

McCormick had most recently been with the Chicago Cubs’ organization during the 2026 season.

GettyChas McCormick #55 of the Chicago Cubs poses for a portrait during photo day at Sloan Park on February 17, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona.

McCormick did not appear in a game at the MLB level for the Cubs.

He batted .285 with 14 home runs and 59 RBIs in 102 Triple-A games.

It will be interesting to see where McCormick lands ahead of the 2027 season.

Looking At McCormick

GettyChas McCormick #20 of the Houston Astros celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium on April 27, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

McCormick was picked in the 21st round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent five seasons at the MLB level (all with the Astros).

GettyChas McCormick #20 of the Houston Astros breaks his bat during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Daikin Park on July 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

McCormick hit a career-high 22 home runs during the 2023 season.

He also won the World Series with the franchise in 2022 (when they beat the Philadelphia Phillies).

His most recent MLB game came on August 28, 2025.

Looking At The Astros Right Now

GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JULY 29: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros during an at-bat in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 29, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Houston Astros World Series Champion Still Remains A Free Agent

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