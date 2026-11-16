Houston Astros World Series Champion Still Remains A Free Agent

The Houston Astros are coming off a year where they got into the MLB playoffs despite an up-and-down season.

That said, the Astros got swept by the Chicago White Sox in the Wild Card Series.

Astros World Series Champion Still Remains A Free Agent

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a former Astros player is currently a free agent.

Chas McCormick remains available to sign with any team in the MLB as of November 15.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “LF Chas McCormick elected free agency.”

McCormick had most recently been with the Chicago Cubs’ organization during the 2026 season.

McCormick did not appear in a game at the MLB level for the Cubs.

He batted .285 with 14 home runs and 59 RBIs in 102 Triple-A games.

It will be interesting to see where McCormick lands ahead of the 2027 season.

Looking At McCormick

McCormick was picked in the 21st round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent five seasons at the MLB level (all with the Astros).

McCormick hit a career-high 22 home runs during the 2023 season.

He also won the World Series with the franchise in 2022 (when they beat the Philadelphia Phillies).

His most recent MLB game came on August 28, 2025.

Looking At The Astros Right Now