Toronto Blue Jays 3-Year Pitcher Released by Current Team

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to put together a strong stretch of baseball during the remainder of August and into September to earn an MLB playoff spot. They are coming off a series win against the Phillies and will open up a three-game set with the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Before the Red Sox series, the Toronto Blue Jays received a piece of news adjacent to their organization, pertaining to pitcher Casey Lawrence, who played three seasons with the Blue Jays in total.

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Mariners Release Former Blue Jays Pitcher, Casey Lawrence

On Monday, Casey Lawrence exercised the opt-out clause in his contract and has been granted his release from the Seattle Mariners.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote:

“Lawrence, 38, has pitched in parts of five big league seasons — most recently in 2025 between the Jays and Mariners. He has an unsightly 6.42 ERA in 141 2/3 innings overall but logged a solid 4.08 ERA in 17 2/3 frames last year and has been a durable innings eater in the Mariners’ Triple-A rotation in Tacoma this season.”

Lawrence has not pitched in MLB in 2026.

He’s pitched in parts of three seasons with the Blue Jays, but it’s come in very atypical fashion because it’s been over three different stints.

He first played with the Jays in 2017 and actually made his MLB debut with Toronto.

His next stint with Toronto came in 2022, when he posted a 7.50 ERA over 18 innings.

Finally, Lawrence pitched 2.2 innings with the Blue Jays last season and allowed three earned runs in the process.

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Taking a Glance at Casey Lawrence’s MLB Career

Casey Lawrence has logged a total of 141.2 IP in his five-year MLB career, and in that sample size, he carries an ERA of 6.42 with 104 strikeouts.

With the Blue Jays specifically, Lawrence has pitched a total of 34 innings with the organization spread across three different seasons. His ERA with the Jays is an ugly 8.21. He’s allowed 31 earned runs in the 34 IP with Toronto.

He also briefly pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023, but most (all) of his career has been with the Mariners and Blue Jays. He will not be looking for further employment as he’s officially a free agent.

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