Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change Before Mets Series Finale

The Atlanta Braves are playing a doubleheader against the New York Mets today to wrap up their 3-game series.

Earlier today, the Mets won 3-2, and as a result, took the series from the Braves. Atlanta will look to avoid being swept with Chris Sale on the mound in the evening contest.

During the Wednesday afternoon game. Austin Riley went 0-for-4 and recorded the last out of the game. Ahead of the series finale, the Braves made a slight Riley lineup change.

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Austin Riley Slides to 8th in Braves Order for Series Finale

In the earlier game on Wednesday, Austin Riley was batting seventh.

For the series finale, he will hit eighth, as the Mets are set to send RHP Christian Scott to the mound.

Here is the Braves full lineup for G2 on 7/29, courtest of @UnderdogMLB:

Braves Game 2 7/29: “D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. DH M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Dubón LF M. Yastrzemski RF A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS C. Sale SP”

https://twitter.com/Braves/status/2082565940340793605

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Looking at Austin Riley’s 2026 Season Thus Far

In Austin Riley’s last 15 at-bats, he’s recorded just one hit.

After showing some signs of life at the plate in the Braves’ previous series with the Orioles, Austin Riley’s slump has continued.

BaseballReference.com hasn’t reflected his 0-for-4 performance earlier on Wednesday, so his batting average is actually lower than .213, but Riley also only has 12 home runs, 14 doubles, and an OPS+ of 78 (which also could be lower) in 385 at-bats this season.

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