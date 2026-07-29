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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Cardinals Game

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Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates
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PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 25: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts at second base after hitting an RBI double in the sixth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs series against the St. Louis Cardinals rolls right along for a Wednesday evening showdown.

The Cardinals will send Dustin May (5-7, 4.59 ERA, 103 SO) to the mound for Wednesday’s game, while the Cubs are opting to go with Matthew Boyd. Chicago is 61-46, which is good for second place in the NL Central.

On Tuesday, Cubs infielder Dansby Swanson was not featured in the lineup, but on Wednesday, he is back in the fold. Chicago is going for the series win after winning the first two games of the 4-game set earlier this week.

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Dansby Swanson Back in Lineup, Batting Eighth

Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates

GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 24: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs hits a RBI single during the tenth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 24, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Dansby Swanson is back in the Chicago Cubs batting order for their 7/29 contest. He is batting eighth.

Here is the full Cubs batting order for tonight’s game:

Cubs 7/29: “P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF M. Conforto DH P. Ramírez 2B D. Swanson SS M. Amaya C M. Boyd SP”

The top five batters in the Cubs order look similar to Tuesday’s game, but notably, Miguel Amaya is forming the battery with Matthew Boyd instead of Carson Kelly. Also, Pedro Ramirez stays in the lineup to play second, and Nico Hoerner is out of the Cubs order for the upcoming Cardinals game.

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Dansby Swanson’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds

GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JULY 10: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs flips the ball to second base for an out during the sixth inning of the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 10, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati defeated Chicago 4-0. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Dansby Swanson usually bats either eighth or ninth for the Chicago Cubs, but it’s worked out for the Cubbies as he’s actually been a productive hitter in the bottom of the order.

The batting average isn’t there at .220, but Swanson has 16 home runs, 61 RBI, and 77 hits across 350 at-bats. Swanson also plays a great defensive shortstop, so his bWAR sits at 2.7.

The Cubs are looking to catch the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, but still firmly hold an NL Wild Card spot, and look to be in good shape to make the MLB playoffs.

With that being said, the next five days will be crucial for the Cubs in terms of what trades they make, as the MLB deadline is Aug. 3.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Cardinals Game

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