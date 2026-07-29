Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Cardinals Game

The Chicago Cubs series against the St. Louis Cardinals rolls right along for a Wednesday evening showdown.

The Cardinals will send Dustin May (5-7, 4.59 ERA, 103 SO) to the mound for Wednesday’s game, while the Cubs are opting to go with Matthew Boyd. Chicago is 61-46, which is good for second place in the NL Central.

On Tuesday, Cubs infielder Dansby Swanson was not featured in the lineup, but on Wednesday, he is back in the fold. Chicago is going for the series win after winning the first two games of the 4-game set earlier this week.

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Dansby Swanson Back in Lineup, Batting Eighth

Dansby Swanson is back in the Chicago Cubs batting order for their 7/29 contest. He is batting eighth.

Here is the full Cubs batting order for tonight’s game:

Cubs 7/29: “P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF M. Conforto DH P. Ramírez 2B D. Swanson SS M. Amaya C M. Boyd SP”

The top five batters in the Cubs order look similar to Tuesday’s game, but notably, Miguel Amaya is forming the battery with Matthew Boyd instead of Carson Kelly. Also, Pedro Ramirez stays in the lineup to play second, and Nico Hoerner is out of the Cubs order for the upcoming Cardinals game.

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Dansby Swanson’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Dansby Swanson usually bats either eighth or ninth for the Chicago Cubs, but it’s worked out for the Cubbies as he’s actually been a productive hitter in the bottom of the order.

The batting average isn’t there at .220, but Swanson has 16 home runs, 61 RBI, and 77 hits across 350 at-bats. Swanson also plays a great defensive shortstop, so his bWAR sits at 2.7.

The Cubs are looking to catch the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, but still firmly hold an NL Wild Card spot, and look to be in good shape to make the MLB playoffs.

With that being said, the next five days will be crucial for the Cubs in terms of what trades they make, as the MLB deadline is Aug. 3.

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