Toronto Blue Jays Release 6 Players from Organization During Nationals Series

Roster transactions are plentiful across Major League Baseball (and the minors), especially as the new draft class (2026 MLB draft) signees transition into their respective MLB organizations.

For the Toronto Blue Jays, they are currently taking on the Washington Nationals. Toronto is 49-58, which is good for fifth place in the AL East. After being just one out away from a World Series victory last season, the Jays are in serious jeopardy of not making the playoffs this season. They are 14.0 games back of first place in the AL East, but just 5.5 games back on an AL Wild Card spot.

Meanwhile, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log, the Dunedin Blue Jays released a total of six players on Tuesday (July 28).

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Detailing All the Latest Blue Jays Released Players

Here are all the players who were released by the Dunedin Blue Jays today:

“Dunedin Blue Jays released C Brock Tibbitts.”

“Dunedin Blue Jays released RHP Lluveres Severino.”

“Dunedin Blue Jays released RHP Diego Dominguez.”

“Dunedin Blue Jays released LHP Luis Fonseca.”

“Dunedin Blue Jays released RHP Luis Victorino.”

“Dunedin Blue Jays released C Will Cresswell.”

If you visit the Blue Jays organizational transactions log, July 28 was an extremely busy day for Toronto’s front office stats.

Brock Tibbitts is a catcher who was drafted in the 13th round by the Blue Jays in 2024. He didn’t make it past Single-A.

Lluveres Severino is out of Villa Altagracia, Dominican Republic. He signed in 2022, and also didn’t make it past the Single-A level.

Diego Dominguez originally belonged to the St. Louis Cardinals, but he was signed by the Blue Jays in 2024. He posted a 4.69 ERA across 124.2 minor league innings.

Luis Fonseca signed a minor league deal in April this year. He is out of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, and holds a minors ERA of 3.67 over 73.2 innings.

Luis Victorino has been released once before (by the Houston Astros), and joined the Blue Jays organization in May of 2025.

Lastly, Will Cresswell, he signed with the Blue Jays in July 2025, and he notably was on the Great Britain WBC team this past March.

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Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Back to the Toronto Blue Jays’ current status in MLB.

With the trade deadline just six days away, Toronto has a lot of things to think about in terms of trades and who it may or may not get rid of.

At the forefront of those decisions is GM Ross Atkins.

As for the Blue Jays right now, their game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday is currently delayed.

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