Philadelphia Phillies Demote 32-Year-Old Pitcher Before Orioles Series

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 25: Brian Keller #48 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches, making his major league debut, in the fourth inning during a game against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
After a very disappointing series against the Miami Marlins and a much-needed off day, the Philadelphia Phillies are set to open up a weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles (on the road).
The Phillies hold a slight advantage in the NL Wild Card standings over a few other contenders, but this Phillies team has not been playing well since the All-Star break. On Friday, Andrew Painter was recalled to the Majors to start the first game of the Orioles series.
Due to the Andrew Painter move, that required the Phillies had to make a corresponding roster move as well.
Phillies Option Brian Keller Before Orioles Series
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 25: Brian Keller #48 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs to the mound to make his major league debut in the third inning during a game against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
“Prior to tonight’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, the Phillies recalled RHP Andrew Painter from Lehigh Valley (AAA). To make room for him on the 26-man roster, RHP Brian Keller was optioned to Lehigh Valley.”
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 24: Andrew Painter #24 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch in the second inning during a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Citizens Bank Park on May 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
As for the here and now regarding the Phillies, former top prospect Andrew Painter will get another crack at the MLB level.
He debuted with the Phillies out of spring camp, but posted an ugly 7.06 ERA over 14 appearances and 12 starts.
However, Painter is still a rookie and only 23-years-old, so he has plenty of time to develop.
During his time in the minors, Painter posted an ERA of 4.56 across 23.2 innings with Lehigh Valley.
He was drafted in the first round of the 2021 MLB draft by the Phillies.
After a very disappointing series against the Miami Marlins and a much-needed off day, the Philadelphia Phillies are set to open up a weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles (on the road). The Phillies hold a slight advantage in the NL Wild Card standings over a few other contenders, but this Phillies team has not […]
Philadelphia Phillies Demote 32-Year-Old Pitcher Before Orioles Series