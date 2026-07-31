Aaron Boone Sends Strong Message About New York Yankees Offense After White Sox Series

After beating the Chicago White Sox in the first two games of their four-game series, the New York Yankees and White Sox ended up splitting their four-game set this week after consecutive extra-innings victories for Chicago on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Thursday, the Yankees were 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position, which isn’t ideal, and New York was only able to muster up six runs in the final two games of the White Sox series.

On Friday, the Yankees will open up another series (on the road) against the Chicago Cubs. The Cubbies have one of the best offenses in MLB, so the Yankees’ bats will have to be alive. Following Thursday’s loss, manager Aaron Boone wasn’t pleased with the offensive showing in the White Sox series, and really over the past few weeks.

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Aaron Boone’s Message About Yankees Offense Lately

Since Aaron Judge’s absence from the lineup, it’s no surprise that the Yankees’ offense has struggled, especially with Cody Bellinger also being out.

Boone said this following the White Sox loss on Thursday:

“We gotta score a frickin point … We have to score better. We have to do a better job offensively. Period.”

As you can see, the Yankees’ offense hasn’t been very productive over the last couple of weeks.

“I’m not gonna play the speculative game every single day now. What’s gonna happen Monday will happen or not happen. We have to score better. Period. And not look over our shoulders for anyone.”

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Looking at the Yankees Right Now

The Yankees did score nine runs in the first game of their previous series with the White Sox, so the offense isn’t entirely broken, but Aaron Boone does make good points, and consistency is likely what he is looking for from this Yankees group.

However, it’s not exactly his fault that Austin Wells can’t hit the broad side of a barn, Judge/Bellinger are hurt, and players like Jasson Dominguez/Spencer Jones can’t really hit.

New York is currently 61-48, and is 3.5 games back of the Rays for first place in the AL East. The Yankees are 35-25 on the road this season.

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