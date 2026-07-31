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Aaron Boone Sends Strong Message About New York Yankees Offense After White Sox Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees yells at second base umpire Brennan Miller #55 during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 19, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Boone was ejected from the game. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

After beating the Chicago White Sox in the first two games of their four-game series, the New York Yankees and White Sox ended up splitting their four-game set this week after consecutive extra-innings victories for Chicago on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Thursday, the Yankees were 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position, which isn’t ideal, and New York was only able to muster up six runs in the final two games of the White Sox series.

On Friday, the Yankees will open up another series (on the road) against the Chicago Cubs. The Cubbies have one of the best offenses in MLB, so the Yankees’ bats will have to be alive. Following Thursday’s loss, manager Aaron Boone wasn’t pleased with the offensive showing in the White Sox series, and really over the past few weeks.

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Aaron Boone’s Message About Yankees Offense Lately

New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 24: New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Since Aaron Judge’s absence from the lineup, it’s no surprise that the Yankees’ offense has struggled, especially with Cody Bellinger also being out.

Boone said this following the White Sox loss on Thursday:

“We gotta score a frickin point … We have to score better. We have to do a better job offensively. Period.”

As you can see, the Yankees’ offense hasn’t been very productive over the last couple of weeks.

“I’m not gonna play the speculative game every single day now. What’s gonna happen Monday will happen or not happen. We have to score better. Period. And not look over our shoulders for anyone.”

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Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 20: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on after pulling Cam Schlittler #31 (not pictured) from the game during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Yankees did score nine runs in the first game of their previous series with the White Sox, so the offense isn’t entirely broken, but Aaron Boone does make good points, and consistency is likely what he is looking for from this Yankees group.

However, it’s not exactly his fault that Austin Wells can’t hit the broad side of a barn, Judge/Bellinger are hurt, and players like Jasson Dominguez/Spencer Jones can’t really hit.

New York is currently 61-48, and is 3.5 games back of the Rays for first place in the AL East. The Yankees are 35-25 on the road this season.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Aaron Boone Sends Strong Message About New York Yankees Offense After White Sox Series

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