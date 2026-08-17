Houston Astros Quietly Demoted 2 Players Before Angels Series

Despite dropping their series to the Seattle Mariners over the weekend, the Houston Astros still hold a slight lead in the AL West over the Texas Rangers with a 63-62 record.

The next series on the Astros’ schedule is the Los Angeles Angels (at home), but Houston has a day off on Monday, so that series will begin on Tuesday.

Before the Angels series, the Astros quietly made a roster shuffle in their minor league system, which might not grab headlines, but is still pretty significant.

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Astros Demote 2 Players In Organization

According to the Houston Astros’ minor-league transactions tracker, there were four moves made by the organization on Monday, August 17.

Here are the two demotions, which sent two players from Double-A Corpus Christi to Single-A Asheville:

“C Hemmanuel Rosario assigned to Asheville Tourists from Corpus Christi Hooks.”

“OF Kenni Gomez assigned to Asheville Tourists from Corpus Christi Hooks.”

Let’s take a quick look at both players.

Hemmanuel Rosario is a 25-year-old catcher who has played in parts of six minor-league seasons.

In 2026, Rosario has batted .286 in just 16 total games played across four different levels. He’s batted .186 over 311 total MiLB at-bats in his professional career. Rosario is out of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Looking at Kenni Gomez, he’s a 21-year-old outfielder out of Bayamo, Cuba with five years of minors experience. Across 1135 total ABs in MiLB, Gomez is batting .242 wuth 22 home runs.

There is a corresponding roster move for both of these demotions, which are of the opposite variety, aka two players who were PROmoted to Double-A.

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Taking a Look at the Astros Right Now…

The Houston Astros are in a dogfight in the AL West, and every game is increasingly more important from here on out.

With the Angels coming into town, it’s a series that the Stros must win, if not sweep, to keep the Rangers away from the division lead.

While the divisional race isn’t everything, there’s no guarantee the Astros or Rangers would be an AL Wild Card team, so winning the division might be the best bet for both sides.

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