Houston Astros Announce Probable Starters Ahead of Angels Series

Despite dropping their last series against their AL West foe, the Seattle Mariners, the Houston Astros remain at the top of the division with a slight lead over the Texas Rangers.

This week, the Astros will stay at home to face the Los Angeles Angels in another divisional showdown.

While Los Angeles isn’t having the best season, they have still been picking up wins and will look to play spoiler against the Astros this week.

Ahead of the upcoming series between the Astros and Angels, both clubs have begun revealing their probable starters for the three-game set. Let’s get into the details.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Pitcher Thriving with New MLB Team

Houston Astros Reveal Probable Starters for Angels Series

The Astros are off on Monday, so the series will begin on Tuesday, August 18. Houston carries a record of 63-62 into the series, while the Angels have a record of 49-76.

Here are the probable starters that have been announced thus far, and per usual, they are subject to change:

Tuesday, August 18: George Klassen ( 1 – 1 , 5.52 ERA , 14 SO) vs. Cristian Javier ( 1 – 3 , 6.68 ERA , 25 SO)

Wednesday, August 19: Walbert Urena ( 8 – 8 , 2.67 ERA , 102 SO) vs. TBD (Astros starter not released yet)

Thursday, August 20: Grayson Rodriguez ( 3 – 5 , 7.17 ERA , 55 SO) vs. Peter Lambert ( 8 – 6 , 3.11 ERA , 117 SO)

Uhh, so aside from Peter Lambert, it looks like the hitters on both sides during this series should be feeling pretty good about themselves.

This story will be updated once the final Astros starter in announced for the series, with more insight coming as well.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers’ Recent Trade With Blue Jays Looks Like a Massive Steal