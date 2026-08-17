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Houston Astros Announce Probable Starters Ahead of Angels Series

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Houston Astros v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 13: Relief pitcher Cristian Javier #53 of the Houston Astros pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on April 13, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Astros 3-2 in 10 innings. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Despite dropping their last series against their AL West foe, the Seattle Mariners, the Houston Astros remain at the top of the division with a slight lead over the Texas Rangers.

This week, the Astros will stay at home to face the Los Angeles Angels in another divisional showdown.

While Los Angeles isn’t having the best season, they have still been picking up wins and will look to play spoiler against the Astros this week.

Ahead of the upcoming series between the Astros and Angels, both clubs have begun revealing their probable starters for the three-game set. Let’s get into the details.

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Houston Astros Reveal Probable Starters for Angels Series

Toronto Blue Jays v Houston Astros

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 03: Cristian Javier #53 of the Houston Astros pitches during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Daikin Park on August 03, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Astros are off on Monday, so the series will begin on Tuesday, August 18. Houston carries a record of 63-62 into the series, while the Angels have a record of 49-76.

Here are the probable starters that have been announced thus far, and per usual, they are subject to change:

  • Tuesday, August 18: George Klassen (11, 5.52 ERA, 14 SO) vs. Cristian Javier (13, 6.68 ERA, 25 SO)

 

  • Wednesday, August 19: Walbert Urena (88, 2.67 ERA, 102 SO) vs. TBD (Astros starter not released yet)

 

  • Thursday, August 20: Grayson Rodriguez (35, 7.17 ERA, 55 SO) vs. Peter Lambert (86, 3.11 ERA, 117 SO)

Uhh, so aside from Peter Lambert, it looks like the hitters on both sides during this series should be feeling pretty good about themselves.

This story will be updated once the final Astros starter in announced for the series, with more insight coming as well.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Houston Astros Announce Probable Starters Ahead of Angels Series

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