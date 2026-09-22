Houston Astros Announce Personal Jeremy Peña News During Mariners Series

The Houston Astros have reached the most important week of baseball of the entire season.

They have just two series left to play in the regular season, with two games against the Seattle Mariners and four with the Athletics (on the road). The Astros are not currently in playoff position after a disappointing series with the Atlanta Braves this past weekend.

Houston would need some help from the teams that play the Rangers (like the Mets) right now, and to also win the games in front of them, which has been a challenge in September.

However, in a piece of spin-off news, the Astros made a personal Jeremy Peña announcement on Tuesday.

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It’s Jeremy Peña’s Birthday Today!!

On Tuesday, September 22, Houston Astros’ World Series MVP Jeremy Peña turned 29 years young!

The Astros X account made the following post:

A lot of Houston Astros players are enjoying a birthday in September, as Yainer Diaz had a birthday yesterday, and Peña’s teammate, Carlos Correa, has a birthday today.

Peña is enjoying a very solid season at the plate and is second in most individual team statistics, behind Yordan Alvarez, of course. Peña burst onto the scene in 2022 as a rookie and put together a remarkable season at the plate en route to a World Series MVP award.

He’s spent his entire five-year career with the Astros.

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Taking a Quick Look at Jeremy Peña’s MLB Career

Jeremy Peña has played a total of 674 games in an Astros uniform.

Across 2615 at-bats, he carries a bWAR of 22.3 with 84 home runs, 298 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 109.

In 2026, his OPS+ is 124, and Peña has clubbed 20 home runs, 19 doubles, and two triples.

If Peña hits a double in the final week of the season, it will be his fifth straight season (all since his MLB debut) with 20+ doubles.

He’s been a great Astros player since 2022, and should not be one to point blame for the team’s disappointing 2026 campaign.

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