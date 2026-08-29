Houston Astros Announced Personal Hunter Brown News During Mets Series

The Houston Astros are currently taking on the New York Mets this weekend in a three-game series (on the road).

On Friday night, the Stros picked up a 3-1 lead in the series opener to preserve their slight lead in the AL West over the Texas Rangers.

Hunter Brown led the Astros to the victory on the mound, as he pitched 6.2 innings with 10 strikeouts and just one earned run allowed.

Then, on Saturday, the team announced a piece of personal news regarding Hunter Brown.

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It’s Hunter Brown’s Birthday!!

On August 29th, Houston Astros’ starter Hunter Brown turned 28 years old.

The team’s official X account broke the news with this post:

Here is what people responded with in the comments:

@Shyantha2000: “Great pitching last night! Happy birthday, Hunter!”

@carolinarlittle: “Happy birthday, Diesel!”

One commenter wrote: “My glorious ace!”

Hunter Brown is undoubtedly the Astros’ ace, and if he gets rolling down the stretch of the season, the Astros should have *Iess* of a problem winning the AL West.

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Looking at Hunter Brown’s MLB Career

Hunter Brown made his MLB debut with the Houston Astros in 2022 and helped the squad win the World Series that season.

He’s spent his entire career in Houston, and over 107 games started, he carries an ERA of 3.47 with 671 strikeouts in 612.1 IP.

Named an All-Star in 2025, Brown also finished third in AL Cy Young voting last season, where he posted an ERA of 2.43 over 31 starts with 206 strikeouts.

He’s been sidelined for a little bit this season, but still carries a strong 3.33 ERA over 81 IP.

Happy birthday to Mr. Brown, and cheers to many more to come!

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