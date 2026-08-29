Los Angeles Dodgers 5-Year MLB Player Cut by New MLB Team

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking on the Detroit Tigers in a weekend series.

LA picked up a win in game one of the series, and as the series moves along, the Dodgers received a piece of news regarding a former 5-year pitcher who pitched with the club to start his career.

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Ex-Dodgers Pitcher Caleb Ferguson Cut by Cardinals

In their latest wave of roster transactions, the St. Louis Cardinals have cut ties with pitcher Caleb Ferguson by designating him for assignment.

Ferguson, 30, has pitched in parts of eight MLB seasons.

After spending the first five with the Dodgers, Ferguson has played with six different clubs since, and has not pitched more than one season with another team.

He now enters DFA limbo, and the most likely course of action (if he’s not released) is that he gets sent outright to AAA Memphis and then elects free agency. If that’s the case, he would be free to sign with any team for the remainder of the season.

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk wrote:

“Ferguson has pitched on three of the last four days, and yesterday’s one-third of an inning of scoreless ball was just the fourth time Ferguson hadn’t been charged with at least one earned run over his nine games in a St. Louis uniform. The Cardinals acquired Ferguson from the Reds at the trade deadline but the veteran has struggled badly since the move, posting an 8.64 ERA over 8 1/3 innings with almost as many walks (eight) as strikeouts (nine).”

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Looking at Caleb Ferguson’s Tenure with the Dodgers

Caleb Ferguson made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018 and played with the team through the 2023 season.

Across 207.1 IP with the club, Ferguson posted a 3.43 ERA with 247 total strikeouts.

Since his Dodgers tenure, Ferguson has regressed and has had a few ugly stints with other MLB clubs.

However, all things considered, he’s had a very solid MLB career thus far, posting a career ERA of 3.80 over 360 innings pitched, 396 strikeouts, and a handful of saves (7).

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