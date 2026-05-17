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Astros Get Hopeful News Amid Altuve Scare

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Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros reacts after striking out during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park on May 13, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
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The Houston Astros walked off the field Saturday with another win over the Texas Rangers. That should have been the story.

Instead, the entire mood around the organization shifted the moment Jose Altuve grabbed his left side and stopped running out a double-play ball in the eighth inning.

Because now the Astros are once again waiting on medical imaging involving the face of the franchise while desperately hoping long-awaited reinforcements arrive before the situation spirals further.

And suddenly, Houston’s injured players returning from rehab assignments no longer feels like a luxury. It feels necessary for survival.

According to Houston Chronicle reporter Matt Kawahara, manager Joe Espada said both Jeremy Peña and Jake Meyers could return during the Astros’ upcoming series against the Minnesota Twins if everything continues progressing smoothly over the next few days.

That update landed differently after Altuve’s exit.

Houston already entered the weekend with 14 players on the injured list. The Astros have spent most of the season trying to patch together competitive lineups while relying on replacement pieces, emergency depth, and unexpected contributions from players not originally expected to carry major roles.

Now the organization may be bracing for another major absence.

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The Astros Cannot Afford Another Offensive Injury

Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park on May 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

GettyJose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park on May 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Altuve’s injury concern matters for reasons that go beyond his production.

Houston has built its entire offensive identity around him for more than a decade. Even at 36 years old, Altuve still sets the emotional tone inside the clubhouse and remains one of the few established veterans capable of stabilizing an inconsistent lineup during difficult stretches.

That is why the visual from Saturday became so alarming.

Players do not casually stop running in the middle of a game unless something is wrong. Altuve immediately grabbing his left side raised obvious concerns about a possible oblique injury, one of the most frustrating injuries hitters can suffer.

Those injuries rarely disappear quickly.

Even mild strains can sideline players for weeks because every swing relies heavily on rotational movement. Houston already dealt with a similar situation when Altuve missed time with an oblique injury in 2023.

That possibility completely changes the urgency surrounding Peña’s return.

Before suffering a Grade 1 hamstring strain in April, Peña looked ready to take another offensive step forward as Houston’s leadoff hitter. The Astros have badly missed both his speed and defensive stability after losing Carlos Correa to season-ending ankle surgery earlier this year.

Braden Shewmake has filled in admirably at shortstop while hitting .366 with a .976 OPS across 15 games entering Saturday. But Houston never planned for him to become this central to the lineup for this long.

The Astros need their actual core players back on the field.

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Jake Meyers Could Quietly Solve Another Astros Weakness

Jake Meyers #6 of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting a two-RBI double in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

GettyJake Meyers #6 of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting a two-RBI double in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Astros’ outfield situation has quietly become one of the roster’s biggest problems.

Jake Meyers landed on the injured list in April with a right oblique strain after posting a .243/.326/.378 slash line through 12 games. Since then, Houston has also lost Joey Loperfido and Taylor Trammell, leaving the organization scrambling for answers in center field.

That instability has begun to affect roster decisions elsewhere.

Cam Smith entered Saturday, hitting just .199, and was not even in the lineup against Texas. Houston clearly still believes in Smith’s long-term upside, but the Astros may soon have to decide whether everyday at-bats in the majors are helping or hurting his development.

Meyers’ return would at least restore some defensive consistency while easing pressure on the rest of the outfield mix.

And Houston may need that stability immediately if Altuve misses significant time.

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Jeremy Pena #3, Jake Meyers #6 and Joey Loperfido #10 of the Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the Boston Red Sox at Daikin Park on March 31, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

GettyJeremy Pena #3, Jake Meyers #6 and Joey Loperfido #10 of the Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the Boston Red Sox at Daikin Park on March 31, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

For the first time in weeks, the Astros can at least see reinforcements approaching.

Kawahara also reported that Nate Pearson could rejoin the bullpen during the Minnesota series after touching 101 mph during his rehab assignment. Hunter Brown is preparing to face live hitters for the first time since his shoulder strain, while Josh Hader continues progressing toward a return from biceps tendinitis.

That does not suddenly erase Houston’s problems.

But after spending the first part of the season simply trying to survive, the Astros are finally approaching the point where real roster recovery may begin.

The problem is that the timing of Altuve’s injury scare threatens to reset the entire conversation again.

And until Houston gets clarity on its franchise cornerstone, every rehab update suddenly feels far more important.

Alvin Garcia Born in Puerto Rico, Alvin Garcia is a sports writer for Heavy.com who focuses on MLB. His work has appeared on FanSided, LWOS, NewsBreak, Athlon Sports, and Yardbarker, covering mostly baseball. More about Alvin Garcia

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Astros Get Hopeful News Amid Altuve Scare

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