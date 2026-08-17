Los Angeles Dodgers’ Recent Trade With Blue Jays Looks Like a Massive Steal

One man’s trash could be another man’s treasure, and that seems to be the case with Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Eric Lauer, who may have had his career revived when he was dealt to LA from the Toronto Blue Jays.

On May 17, the Blue Jays traded starter Eric Lauer to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash…

MLB.com wrote: “Toronto Blue Jays traded LHP Eric Lauer to Los Angeles Dodgers for cash.”

The reason LA even traded for Lauer is that he was cut by the Blue Jays on May 11, and who knows what his 2026 season would look like if it weren’t for the Dodgers taking a flier on him.

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Eric Lauer Has Thrived with the Dodgers This Season

Since getting another chance this season, LHP Eric Lauer has been thriving with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Lauer made six starts with the Blue Jays, and it kinda makes sense why they cut him loose, as he posted an ERA of 6.69 over 36.1 innings.

With the Dodgers, over 62 innings and 10 starts, he has an ERA of 3.48. Lauer made it very clear before the season began that he wanted to be a starter so he could go into free agency with a better chance to make more $$. Well, the Dodgers granted him that wish, and he has been repaying them with quality starts.

Will the Dodgers re-sign Eric Lauer? It’s unclear, but the trade already looks like a massive steal for LA, especially when you think about how the Blue Jays are fighting for a playoff spot.

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Taking a Look at Eric Lauer’s MLB Career

Eric Lauer has had a fairly polished MLB career thus far.

Over parts of eight seasons, he’s made 143 starts (799.2 IP), and has boasted a lifetime ERA of 4.20 with 732 strikeouts and an ERA+ of 99.

He’s pitched with the San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

If he continues to find success this season, he should fetch a decent contract extension after the season.

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