Los Angeles Dodgers Release 24-Year-Old Player From Organization During Royals Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking on the Kansas City Royals (at home) in a series that provides the Dodgers an opportunity to gain some momentum after a rough losing patch over the last few days.

On Monday, the Dodgers won the series opener with a 6-5 victory.

Lost in the shuffle of several roster transactions, the Dodgers released 24-year-old player Hayden Gilliland from their organization during the Royals series.

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Dodgers Release Hayden Gilliland

According to his transactions log, catcher Hayden Gilliland has been released from the Dodgers organization.

Specifically, the Dodgers’ AA affiliate, the Tulsa Drillers, have released him:

“Tulsa Drillers released C Hayden Gilliland.”

Gilliland, 24, signed with the Dodgers in early June after being released from his previous organization.

In 2026, he is batting .250 is 136 at-bats with eight doubles, six home runs, and an OPS of .817. However, he has not played since July 26, which is likely what led to the release.

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Inside Hayden Gilliland’s Career Thus Far

Hayden Gilliland played his collegiate baseball at Tennessee Tech.

He was not drafted and began his professional baseball journey in 2025 with the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

Across 78 total minor-league games in his career, Gilliland is batting .228 with nine home runs, 15 doubles, and 43 total RBI.

In his four seasons at Tennessee Tech, he had very strong statistics, but those numbers didn’t necessarily translate into professional baseball.

The good news for Gilliland is he’s still pretty young, and there’s a good chance another team will take a chance on him, unless he decides he wants to traject his life in a different direction.

He’s a pretty solid defensive backstop as well, making just six errors in 600 chances in his two minor league seasons.

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