Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Injury Update During Mets Series

As the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets in a three-game weekend series, manager Dave Roberts announced a pertinent Shohei Ohtani injury update regarding his pitching status.

LA defeated the Mets on Friday night thanks to a late-inning 2-run home run from Kyle Tucker. On Friday night, Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Shohei has been shut down since before the All-Star break due to a left knee injury. The Dodgers are being careful with the injury.

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Dave Roberts Reveals Shohei Ohtani Injury Update

On Saturday, before the Dodgers game against the Mets, manager Dave Roberts revealed a new Shohei Ohtani injury update.

@THEREAL_DV (David Vassegh) wrote (via X.com): “Dave Roberts said Ohtani “kicked the can” on his scheduled bullpen session today. Ohtani’s knee didn’t feel 100%”

@JonHeyman also wrote: “ Shohei Ohtani’s pen session scheduled for today was postponed as he didn’t feel great in his last one. Dave Roberts said he still believes Ohtani will pitch again this season. And while the delay is “a bummer,” Roberts said that’s he’s going to be the MVP, regardless.”

@UnderdogMLB states: “Roberts: Shohei Ohtani (knee) won’t throw bullpen Saturday after “regression” since bullpen on Wednesday. Roberts still expects Ohtani to pitch again this season.”

Despite the knee ailment, Shohei Ohtani has still been able to make an impact with the bat in his hands.

So, according to the report from Roberts, it sounds like it will be a little while until Ohtani is back on the mound, and he will continue to be shut down from pitching.

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Shohei Ohtani’s Presence Still Felt on Diamond

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 21: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at bat in the eighth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 21, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)Shohei Ohtani remains MLB’s biggest star, but his services on the diamond will still be felt even if he’s not pitching, and given the Dodgers’ large lead in the NL West

Across 95 games (as a DH), Ohtani is batting .286 with 22 home runs, 104 hits, 66 runs scored, and 66 RBI. His OPS+ is 153.

On the pitching side of things, Shohei has been just as dominant. In 85.2 innings pitched, he carries an ERA of 1.79 with 95 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.946.

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