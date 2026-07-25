New York Mets Announce Francisco Lindor Change for Dodgers Game

The New York Mets are continuing their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday afternoon at Citi Field.

On Friday evening, Kyle Tucker hit a clutch two-run home run in the late innings to propel the Dodgers to a 4-2 victory in the series opener. For game two of the Mets-Dodgers series, New York will roll with rookie Nolan McLean (7-6, 3.34 ERA, 135 SO), while the Dodgers are sending ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound. It has been reported/announced that Juan Soto is headed to the 10-day IL with a calf injury he suffered in game one, which has prompted a lineup tweak that includes Francisco Lindor.

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Francisco Lindor Batting 2nd on Saturday Evening

The New York Mets aren’t making many lineup tweaks, but one notable one is Francisco Lindor moving from 4th (where he hit on Friday) to second in the batting order.

Here is the full Mets lineup for 7/25, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Mets 7/25: “A. Ewing LF F. Lindor SS B. Bichette 3B C. Benge RF L. Robert Jr. CF J. Polanco DH M. Semien 2B B. Baty 1B F. Alvarez C N. McLean SP”

Pretty much 5-9 in the New York Mets batting order slides up one spot. Brett Baty gets the spot start at first base, and Francisco Alvarez will form a battery with Nolan McLean in the upcoming contest against LA.

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Francisco Lindor’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Francisco Lindor missed a few months this season with a calf injury of his own.

While it hasn’t been the season the Mets have hoped for, the same can probably be said for Lindor, who hasn’t been the most productive hitter during his time on the field either, which only spells disaster with Juan Soto now sidelined again.

New York Mets fans are likely wishing this abysmal season could just go ahead and end already.

As for Lindor this season, he’s batting .228 with six home runs, 41 hits, and 16 RBI across 180 at-bats, which is good for an OPS+ of 93. There have been a few trade rumors surrounding Francisco Lindor, but David Stearns has made it clear he won’t be traded in the next nine days before the MLB trade deadline.

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