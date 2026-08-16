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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Blake Treinen News During Brewers Series

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 02: Relief pitcher Blake Treinen #49 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after pitching against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on June 02, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to split their four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, with Tarik Skubal on the mound.

On Saturday, the Dodgers lost 4-1, and have lost two of the first three games to the Brewers this weekend.

The Dodgers pitching staff, like any other MLB club, has endured injuries throughout the season, but on Saturday, LA received some good news on three-time World Series champion pitcher Blake Treinen, who could return to the fold soon.

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Blake Treinen Headed for Rehab Stint

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JUNE 02: Relief pitcher Blake Treinen #49 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on June 02, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks 6-5. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On August 11, the Dodgers transferred Blake Treinen from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL with right elbow inflammation.

However, that move was somewhat expected.

In a piece of good news, on August 15, Blake Treinen is headed for a rehab stint with the Dodgers’ Single-A affiliate, the Ontario Tower Buzzers:

“Los Angeles Dodgers sent RHP Blake Treinen on a rehab assignment to Ontario Tower Buzzers.”

Treinen has spent the last six seasons with the Dodgers and has logged 23 innings pitched this year with LA. He has a very serviceable 3.52 ERA with the Dodgers in 2026 and would be a very welcome addition to the bullpen.

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Blake Treinen’s Tenure with LA Thus Far

World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 27: Blake Treinen #49 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game three of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

As noted, Blake Treinen has pitched in parts of six seasons with the Dodgers, and he’s been one of their longest-tenured leverage relievers for several years.

Across 199.1 IP with LA, Treinen holds an ERA of 2.84 with 12 saves and 230 total strikeouts.

His ERA+ with LA is 147, which is well above average.

Injuries have been a part of Treinen’s big-league story, but when he’s actually on the mound pitching, there’s no doubting his effectiveness.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Blake Treinen News During Brewers Series

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