Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Blake Treinen News During Brewers Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to split their four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, with Tarik Skubal on the mound.

On Saturday, the Dodgers lost 4-1, and have lost two of the first three games to the Brewers this weekend.

The Dodgers pitching staff, like any other MLB club, has endured injuries throughout the season, but on Saturday, LA received some good news on three-time World Series champion pitcher Blake Treinen, who could return to the fold soon.

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Blake Treinen Headed for Rehab Stint

On August 11, the Dodgers transferred Blake Treinen from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL with right elbow inflammation.

However, that move was somewhat expected.

In a piece of good news, on August 15, Blake Treinen is headed for a rehab stint with the Dodgers’ Single-A affiliate, the Ontario Tower Buzzers:

“Los Angeles Dodgers sent RHP Blake Treinen on a rehab assignment to Ontario Tower Buzzers.”

Treinen has spent the last six seasons with the Dodgers and has logged 23 innings pitched this year with LA. He has a very serviceable 3.52 ERA with the Dodgers in 2026 and would be a very welcome addition to the bullpen.

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Blake Treinen’s Tenure with LA Thus Far

As noted, Blake Treinen has pitched in parts of six seasons with the Dodgers, and he’s been one of their longest-tenured leverage relievers for several years.

Across 199.1 IP with LA, Treinen holds an ERA of 2.84 with 12 saves and 230 total strikeouts.

His ERA+ with LA is 147, which is well above average.

Injuries have been a part of Treinen’s big-league story, but when he’s actually on the mound pitching, there’s no doubting his effectiveness.

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