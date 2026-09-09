Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker News During Reds Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going for the series sweep of the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday evening.

LA has their ace, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, getting the start for the series finale, while the Dodgers will attempt to muster offense against RHP Rhett Lowder, whose ERA is north of 5.00 this season.

Before the Reds game on Wednesday, the Dodgers revealed their lineup, which features a piece of Kyle Tucker news.

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Kyle Tucker Back in Dodgers Batting Order, Playing RF and Hitting 6th….

After a one-game hiatus, Kyle Tucker is back in the Los Angeles Dodgers batting order.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the full lineup:

Dodgers 9/9: “T. Edman CF W. Smith DH M. Betts SS M. Muncy 3B T. Hernández LF K. Tucker RF H. Feduccia C A. Freeland 2B E. Hernández 1B Y. Yamamoto SP”

The big news of the drop is Shohei Ohtani being out of the lineup again, especially after manager Dave Roberts announced on Tuesday night that he WOULD be in the batting order.

It will be interesting to see what changed. Other changes include Will Smith being the DH, and Hunter Feduccia getting the start behind the plate.

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Kyle Tucker’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Perhaps the rest day on Tuesday was a good reset for Kyle Tucker, who has notably struggled for the Dodgers this season.

It’s getting to that time of year when Dave Roberts will be forced to make tough decisions regarding Tucker’s lineup positioning, but it’s hard to bench a player consistently when you’re paying $60 million per year.

Over 480 at-bats with the Dodgers this season, Tucker’s bWAR is -0.1, and he carries a batting average of .221 with 12 home runs, 59 RBI, and an OPS+ of 87.

It’s unclear what the reason is behind Tucker’s struggles, but he has noted he doesn’t enjoy playing at Dodger Stadium, which likely hasn’t gone over well with Dodgers fans.

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